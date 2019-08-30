Happy birthday Bhojpuri singer Akshara Singh: Singer, actor and an ever so gorgeous lady, Akshara Singh has turned a year older today. Among many celebrities who have wished her are Amrapali Dubey, Dinesh Lal Yadav, Pawan Singh, and many more. see posts.

Happy birthday Bhojpuri singer Akshara Singh: From her Bhojpuri songs to her item dances to her amazing acting skills, Akshara Singh has surely made a name for herself in the industry. Turning a year older today wishes from her die-hard fans and her co-stars- Amrapali Dubey, Nidhi Jha, Rani Chatterjee, and many more are pouring in, so let’s take a look at some interesting facts about the actress before diving into the wishes.

Starting her career back in 2011 with Pran Jaa Par Vardan Na Jai to now being one of most sought after actresses of the Bhojpuri Industry Akshara Singh has created a name for herself and has proved everyone that she is here to stay. Born and brought up in Mumbai, Akshara Singh mostly and predominantly works in the Bhojpuri industry. Apart from acting, Akshara Singh’s first love is singing. She has crooned many songs some of them are- Bhar Jata Dhodi, Sakhi Salai Rinch Se Kholela, Ankhiya Ke Nirkhiya e Kajra, and many more.

Wishing her on her 26th birthday, Aamraplai Dubey penned a very sweet birthday wish for her with their old photos attached to it. She captioned her post as- No matter how many fights or disagreements we have, No matter how many other friends or sisters we have, No matter how much we talk to them or spend time with them, Always remember that no one can replace you EVER! You WERE, and always WILL BE, IRREPLACEABLE !!! You have a special place in my heart FOREVER Akshara. Happiest birthday to the most amazing friend I have. I wish you a year and whole life full of strength, success, and happiness and may God bless you with everything good you wish for a happy birthday once again.

Check out Amrapali Dubey’s birthday post for Akshara Singh here:

Akshara Singh is an internet sensation with more than 800k followers on Instagram. Taking to her profile, Bhojpuri singer cum actor Akshara Singh posted a picture a few minutes back where she was in a temple and captioned her picture as starting my day by seeking blessings of my lord. The post has already crossed 10k likes and the comments section is brimming with wishes from fans on her birthday.

