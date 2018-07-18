Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar, who impressed everyone with her performance in Zoya Akhtar's Lust Stories, turns a year older today! From gaining 27 kgs for her debut film to losing 30 kgs for her second film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha in 2017, Bhumi has gone through a drastic transformation and set many examples.

Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar has turned a year older today—July 18. The birthday girl is not your regular glamourous Bollywood actress. It is a known fact that Bhumi gained 27 kgs for her debut film under the banner of Yash Raj Production—Dum Laga Ke Haisha, which no other Bollywood actor and an aspiring Bollywood actor had done in the past but Bhumi took up the challenge and became one of the most different Yash Raj heroines who broke many stereotypes and barriers. From gaining 27 kgs for her debut film to losing 30 kgs for her second film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha in 2017, Bhumi has gone through a drastic transformation and set many examples.

In today’s size zero world, Bhumi has set new fashion trends by not caring about her weight, her glamorous image or her future films. In an interview, she also revealed that she lost all the kilos in the right way and did not starve herself for losing those 30 kgs she had put on for her first film.

With four back-to-back hits like Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan and Zoya Akhtar’s Lust Stories, Bhumi has become one of the most bankable actors in Bollywood.

Bhumi has not only broken many serotypes in Bollywood but has proved that to be a successful actor, one only needs to have good acting skills. She has proven her worth with her phenomenal performance in all her four films and has a long way to go.

Bhumi will be next seen in Abhishek Chaubey’s Sonchiraiya which stars Sushant Singh Rajput and is based on the decoits of Chambal. Bhumi will be playing the role of a dacoit in the film. Sonchiraiya will be produced by Ronnie Screwvala. As the actress celebrates her special day today, we wish the actress a very happy birthday!

