Happy Birthday Bhumi Pednekar: Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar is celebrating her 30th birthday today on July 18, 2018. With just 3 years in the Indian Film Industry, Bhumi has also delivered four hit films back to back, namely Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and Lust Stories. In every film, Bhumi has impressed the audience with her versatility and proved that she is here to rule hearts as well as the box office.

With just 3 years in the Bollywood industry, Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar has emerged as one of the most promising actors of recent times. Be it depicting the role of an overweight housewife in her debut film Dum Laga Ke Haisha opposite Ayushmann Khurana, advocating for improved sanitation conditions in India with her second film opposite Akshay Kumar, addressing the issue of erectile dysfunction in her film Shubh Mangal Savdhaan co-starring Ayushmann Khurana and essaying the role of a house helper in Lust Stories, Bhumi has refused to fit in as an ideal poster girl.

What truly makes the diva stand out from the rest, is the fact that she has carved out a place for herself in the Indian Film Industry without any godfather or filmy background to boast of. She is where she is because of her sheer hard work, determination and talent.

Also Read: Happy Birthday Priyanka Chopra: 20 photos that prove nobody does fashion like her!

Her determination to rule the hearts and theatres reflects in the fact that she had gained 27 kilos to essay the role of an overweight woman in her debut film. In an industry that raves about zero-size and a ideal body size, Bhumi proved that she is truly a class apart.

With this, the diva is now shooting for her upcoming film Son Chiraiya opposite Sushant Singh Rajput, which is deemed to be a realistic dacoit drama. Speaking to a leading daily about the shooting of the film, Bhumi revealed that the team of Son Chiraiya shot in tough conditions in Chambal as there were extreme weather conditions and they were in the middle of nowhere.

Also Read: Happy Birthday Priyanka Chopra: Why the desi girl is a true boss lady

After shooting for the film, Bhumi came back burnt and her skin was peeling off but nothing could deter her. She further added that Son Chiriya has been her most difficult yet fulfilling role. And, we cannot wait to see her on-screen yet again!

You got me hooked ❤️ A post shared by Bhumi Pednekar (@psbhumi) on Jul 5, 2018 at 10:39pm PDT

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More