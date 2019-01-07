One of the hottest ladies Bollywood has, Bipasha Basu celebrates her 40th birthday today. Born on January 7, 1979, the actor is well-known for her excellent performances in Hindi films. Bipasha Basu is also a successful model, who is a fitness enthusiast and loves to keep herself healthy and gorgeous. The actor has achieved multiple awards including one Filmfare award too.

One of the hottest ladies Bollywood has, Bipasha Basu celebrates her 40th birthday today. Born on January 7, 1979, the actor is well-known for her excellent performances in Hindi films. Bipasha Basu is also a successful model, who is a fitness enthusiast and loves to keep herself healthy and gorgeous. The actor has achieved multiple awards including one Filmfare award too. The versatility of the actor is known by her genres and Bipasha Basu has proved her skills in almost all genres be it horror, comedy or romance.

The Bengali beauty is undoubtedly one of the sexiest divas of the industry who debuted in Bollywood with Ajnabee in the year 2001 which even got her the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut and after that, she bagged her first lead role on Raaz opposite John Abraham in the year 2002.

Bipasha Basu has been a part of many huge grosser movies which have been a crazy hit. Some of these super-hit films include erotic thriller Jism which shot her to fame and the comedy movies like Phir Hera Pheri, No Entry and All the Best: Fun Begins, the action-packed movie Dhoom 2 (2006), the action thriller Race and also the horror thriller Raaz 3D.

On the occasion of her 40th birthday, we have brought the most-stunning jaw-dropping photos of the lady.

