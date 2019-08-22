Happy Birthday Chiranjeevi: The megastar of Tollywood is celebrating his special day with his fans and co-stars, alongside he recieved so many wishes from his fans and other celebrities. Chiranjeevi is one of the most popular Telugu actors and people loves him a lot. Here is how people reacted on the Birthday of this Megastar.

Devi Sri Prasad also grants him warm wishes in a goofy style on twitter and captioned the video Wishing our dearest one and only Megastar unique, Chiranjeevi Sir a super-duper musical Happy Birthday. He also posted a music video for him and showed love for his favourite.

Varun Tej Konidela also posted to his twitter and wished his father by saying Happy Birthday Megastar! My happiness and inspiration! He added, Love You, Daddy. The actor shows his love for his father and posted a childhood picture with the megastar. He also posted a recent picture of both father and son.

Happy birthday Megastar!

My happiness & inspiration!

Love you daddy!#HBDMegaStarChiranjeevi pic.twitter.com/BrCH2JN7gw — Varun Tej Konidela (@IAmVarunTej) August 22, 2019

Radikaa Sarathkumar, who has been seen in many films with megastar Chiranjeevi shared a picture and wrote Happy Birthday Megastar Chiranjeevi, you deserve loads of happiness and more, have a good one. The picture shared by the artist shows the strong bond of the two.

#HBDMegaStarChiranjeevi , you deserve loads of happiness and more , have a good one❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/vFsGnJw9Az — Radikaa Sarathkumar (@realradikaa) August 22, 2019

Kartik Dayanand shared his immense gratitude towards the actor Chiranjeevi on his birthday and wrote, he has too many amazing memories of watching Chiranjeevi movies in the theatres as a kid. He was his biggest fan. He felt like thanking his parents for taking him along to all those movies back in the 80s. The actor shared a few blogs that he wrote for his biggest inspiration Chiranjeevi.

I have too many amazing memories of watching Chiranjeevi movies in the theatres as a kid. I was his biggest fan. I feel like thanking my parents for taking me along to all those movies back in the 80s 😀. A small excerpt from one of my old blogposts:#HBDMegaStarChiranjeevi pic.twitter.com/AKW9B3ADeh — Kartik Dayanand (@KartikDayanand) August 22, 2019

Kaushal Manda also reacted on actor Chiranjeevi’s birthday and took it to his twitter and wrote, Sir, Keep your face always towards the sunshine, As your shadows, we always follow you. You are a great inspiration for all of us & your always be our Megastar, Happy Birthday sir.

Sir, Keep your face always towards SUNSHINE,As your SHADOWS we always follow you.

Your are a great inspiration for all of us & your always be our MEGASTAR,

HAPPY BIRTHDAY SIR.#megastar #hbdmegastarchiranjeevi #HappyBirthdayMegastar #HappyBirthdayChiranjeevi pic.twitter.com/j0tK5iRYcs — kaushal manda (@kaushalmanda) August 22, 2019

Pranitha Subhash shared a picture from the upcoming film of Chiranjeevi, and wrote, Happy Birthday Megastar Chiranjeevi Sir! Wishing you health and happiness. She added Happy Birthday Evergreen Megastar.

Wishing a happy happy birthday to our dearest MEGA STAR😄😄💥💥🔥🔥🙏🙏. Many Many Happy Returns Of The Day sir..#HBDMegaStarChiranjeevi pic.twitter.com/ktQTmhwuvE — vennela kishore (@vennelakishore) August 21, 2019

That actor is loved by all in Indian cinema and has been cherishing with these birthday wish, there are several actors who grant him a heartfelt wish.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App