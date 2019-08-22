Happy Birthday Chiranjeevi: Actor, politician, producer and a member of Indian National Congress, Chiranjeevi is one actor who has bagged fame from the very start. Check out his top movies on his 64th birthday here:

Happy Birthday Chiranjeevi: Chiranjeevi the megastar and the heart and soul of the south Industry needs no introduction! From his dancing to his movies to his hit songs to his political career, Chiranjeevi is a household name who has achieved fame from the very start. The actor who started her career back in 1978 has completed four decades in the industry among which he has bagged many awards for his performances. As the actor turns a year older today, let’s take a look at his top 5 movies of his illustrious career here!

Standing alongside the top stars of the industry such as Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi is the only Telugu star who has enjoyed stardom from a very young age. Born on August 22, 1955, Chiranjeevi turns 64 today and the twitter is already trending with hashtags based on Chiranjeevi’s birthday.

From his break dancing skills to starring in 153 films, Chiranjeevi is a name everyone knows. The actor started his career back in 1978 with Pranam Khareedu and later in the year starred in Kannada remake movie Mana Voori Pandavullu as Parthu. As the actor turns 64 today let us take a look at his top 5 movies which have made Chiranjeevi the megastar of Tollywood here:

Subhalekha

The first-ever movie of Chiranjeevi for which he bagged Filmfare award for Best Actor Telugu. The movie holds a very special position to the actor.

Gang Leader

Comedy, action and drama, the Gang leader is one movie which can be said to be the best performance of Chiranjeevi till date. Gang leader has all the right ingredients to be a blockbuster, which it was in the year 1991

Indra

Full of action sequences and comedy scenes, Chiranjeevi starrer Indra was a hit of 2002. One of the biggest grosser in the Telugu film industry Indra was the only movie which ran for more than 100 days.

Khaidi No. 150

His comeback film after nine years gap. Khaidi No 150 had created much hype around the fans as Chirnajeevi was back on screens!

Shankar Dada MBBS

The remake of Sanjay Dutt starrrer Munna Bhai MBBS, Shankar dada had its own charisma with Chiranjeevi leading it.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App