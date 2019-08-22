Happy Birthday Chiranjeevi: Tollywood actor is celebrating his birthday today, here are top 10 songs of the Tollywood actor that will blow your mind.

Happy Birthday Chiranjeevi: Tollywood actor Chiranjeevi aka Konidela Siva Sankara Vara Prasad is a big name when it comes to Telugu cinema. Not even in Telugu, he left the impression of his performance in all over India. The actor is celebrating his birthday today and you must go to his top songs on this day. His top songs will kick start your morning. Punadhirallu was his first film in Telugu industry and he made his debut in the year 1978. Earlier to his debut film he has been seen in the film Panam Khareedu and showed his breakdancing skills. Chiranjeevi broke all the records and have been seen in more than 150 films.

Chiranjeevi made his presence in 59th Academy Awards as an Indian delegate. He made films on national issues and has been awarded for that. In the year 1992, his first Telugu film grossed 10 cr and national magazines started featuring him. Magazines like India Today and Filmfare made him the cover page and start earning a lot, they gave it a name that was in comparison of Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan, they wrote Bigger than Bachchan.

In 1992 he has been paid 1.25 cr for the film Aapadbandhavudu. He has been polled as the most popular actor of Tollywood and being the highest Tax payer in 2006. In his film career, he won many awards that include Cinema Express Best Actor, Nandi Award for Best Actor, Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award, Raghupathi Venkaiah Award, 14th International Indian Film Academy Awards and many more.

He is also known for his political career as he served as the Minister of the state where he performed the for the Ministry of Tourism from the side of Government of India. He also represented India in the Cannes film festival in its 66th edition.

The actor made his irreplaceable presence with his performances and songs. Here are some best songs of the veteran actor Chiranjeevi that will blow your mind.

