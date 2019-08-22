Happy Birthday Chiranjeevi: Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi has turned a year older today. On the occasion of his birthday, Ram Charan has shared a heartfelt wish on social media wishing him a very happy birthday.

Konidela Siva Sankara Vara Prasad, lovingly called Chiranjeevi, has turned a year older today. Known as one of the tallest actors of Indian Film Industry, Chiranjeevi’s birthday is a moment of celebration for not just family and friends but also millions of fans. Having starred in more than 150 films and a career in politics, Chiranjeevi is considered as one of the men who changed the face of Indian Film Industry.

As wishes pour in for the actor, #HBDMegaStarChiranjeevi and #HBDEvergreenMegaStar are also trending on Twitter. Amongst it all, it is his son Ram Charan’s wish that is melting hearts on social media. Just as the clock hit 12, the actor shared an adorable photo with his dad and wrote that Chiranjeevi has been an inspiration, a mentor and a guide to millions including him. Everyone calls him megastar but he calls him Appa. Wishing him a very happy birthday, Ram Charan expressed his love for him and wished that he continues to inspire all of them.

After the blockbuster success of his film Khaidi No. 150, Chiranjeevi will be seen in the much-anticipated film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. Slated to release on October 2, 2019, in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam, the film is inspired by the life of freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy.

Along with Chiranjeevi, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Sudeep, Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Tamannaah, Ravi Kishan, Anushka Shetty among many others. Directed by Surender Reddy, the film is being bankrolled by Ram Charan under the banner of Konidela Production Company.

