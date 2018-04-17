It is not known to many that Chiyaan Vikram’s biggest break— filmmaker Bala's directorial debut Sethu happened after a gap of ten years after he entered the industry which marked Vikram's successful career as an actor. He has also taken up few of the makeovers on the big screen to its perfection. The actor has given us blockbuster films like Dhill, Gemini, Dhool, Saamy among others after which there was no looking back for the sensational actor. On his special day, let’s have a look at five of the best performances of his career.

On his special day, let’s have a look at five of the best performances of his career

One of the most versatile and hardworking actors, Chiyaan Vikram turns a year older on Tuesday, April 17. The 52-year-old actor is best known for his contribution to Tamil cinema. In his career of 26 years, the south star has delivered some path-breaking performances and has won many Filmfare Awards as well as one National Film Award and Tamil Nadu State Film Award amongst other recognitions. The handsome hunk is loved by his fans across the nation and is very popular among female fans as he is a show stealer.

It is not known to many that Chiyaan Vikram’s biggest break — filmmaker Bala’s directorial debut Sethu happened after a gap of 10 years after he entered the industry which marked Vikram’s successful career as an actor. He has also taken up few of the makeovers on the big screen to its perfection. The actor has given us blockbuster films like Dhill, Gemini, Dhool, Saamy among others after which there was no looking back for the sensational actor. On his special day, let’s have a look at 5 of the best performances of his career:

Iru Mugan: Chiyaan, as always, gave his best as Akhilan and Love. If Akhilan takes your breath away with his smoking hot looks, Love steals your heart with a class performance. One of the major highlights of this movie was the gay-ish getup that Vikram did for the villain character Love.

Deiva Thirumagal: The actor as the mentally disabled father was simply in a class of its own. His makeover as a person with the mental ability of only a 6-year-old was simply superb. Vikram’s performance was at par with that of Sean Penn from ‘I Am Sam’, the movie from which this flick was inspired.

ALSO READ: Legendary singer Asha Bhosle to be honoured at the 76th Dinanath Mangeshkar Awards

Anniyan: With a brilliant director and a talented actor like Vikram, Anniyan had to be a classic. This film showed us Vikram the actor and Chiyaan the star. His performance as a man with multiple personality disorder and his three getups totally owned the screen.

Pithamagan: The role of Chithan, a person born and brought up in a graveyard, was something that can’t be even imagined in real life. But again with his makeover and performance, Vikram made the audience believe that there could be someone like that, somewhere in the world. His acting was par excellence, so was his getup. He totally earned his National Award for Best Actor.

Kasi: Vikram played the title role of a blind street musician in this film directed by Mollywood director Vinayan. In fact, ‘Kasi’ was the Tamil version of the director’s own National Award winning movie ‘Vasanthiyum Lakshmiyum Pinne Njaanum’. Chiyaan’s makeover as a blind man was so perfect that one would doubt if he is sightless in real life.

ALSO READ: It’s a wrap for Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh-starrer Gully Boy

ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone to reunite on-screen for YRF’s next?

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App