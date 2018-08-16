Happy birthday David Dhawan: Famous Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan shares a throwback photo of father David Dhawan with Govinda and Satish Kaushik. The actor took to his official Instagram account to with the Bollywood director David Dhawan on his 66th birthday. Take a look a the rare photo of the trio having fun at the movie sets.

Happy birthday David Dhawan! Known for his successful films like Swarg, Saajan Chale Sasural, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Judwaa 2. Born in Kanpur, the famous director started his career as an editor but came to limelight after his film Ankhein starring Govinda and Chunky Pandey, made headlines in 1993. Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan took to his official Instagram account to wish dad David Dhawan on his 66 birthday. October star shared a rare photo of his father with his good friends Govinda and Satish Kaushik.

The superstar dad who recently became a grandfather celebrated his birthday with his family. One of Varun Dhawan’s fan took to his official Twitter account to share the video of Dhawan cutting his birthday cake.

Take a look at David Dhawan’s best Bollywood directorial:

Movie: Judwaa 2

Release date: 29 September 2017 (India)

Director: David Dhawan

Movie: Dishoom

Release date: 29 July 2016 (India)

Director: Rohit Dhawan

Movie: Partner

Release date: 20 July 2007 (India)

Director: David Dhawan

Movie: Maine Pyaar Kyu Kiya

Release date: 15 July 2005 (India)

Director: David Dhawan

Movie: Mujhse Shaadi Karogi

Release date: 30 July 2004 (India)

Director: David Dhawan

Movie: Chor Machaaye Shor

Release date: 23 August 2002 (India)

Director: David Dhawan

Movie: Jodi No. 1

Release date: 13 April 2001 (India)

Director: David Dhawan

Movie: Biwi No. 1

Release date: 28 May 1999 (India)

Director: David Dhawan

Movie: Haseena Maan Jaayegi

Release date: 25 June 1999 (India)

Director: David Dhawan

Movie: Ghar Vali Baharwali

Release date: 12 June 1998 (India)

Director: David Dhawan

Movie: Judwaa

Release date: 7 February 1997 (India)

Director: David Dhawan

Movie: Hero No. 1

Release date: 21 February 1997 (India)

Director: David Dhawan

Movie: Coolie No. 1

Release date: 30 June 1995 (India)

Director: David Dhawan

Movies: Shola Aur Shabnam

Release date: 23 January 1992 (India)

Director: David Dhawan

ALSO READ: Yash Chopra directs Atal Bihari Vajpayee for a video

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More