Happy birthday David Dhawan! Known for his successful films like Swarg, Saajan Chale Sasural, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Judwaa 2. Born in Kanpur, the famous director started his career as an editor but came to limelight after his film Ankhein starring Govinda and Chunky Pandey, made headlines in 1993. Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan took to his official Instagram account to wish dad David Dhawan on his 66 birthday. October star shared a rare photo of his father with his good friends Govinda and Satish Kaushik.
The superstar dad who recently became a grandfather celebrated his birthday with his family. One of Varun Dhawan’s fan took to his official Twitter account to share the video of Dhawan cutting his birthday cake.
Take a look at David Dhawan’s best Bollywood directorial:
Movie: Judwaa 2
Release date: 29 September 2017 (India)
Director: David Dhawan
Movie: Dishoom
Release date: 29 July 2016 (India)
Director: Rohit Dhawan
Movie: Partner
Release date: 20 July 2007 (India)
Director: David Dhawan
Movie: Maine Pyaar Kyu Kiya
Release date: 15 July 2005 (India)
Director: David Dhawan
Movie: Mujhse Shaadi Karogi
Release date: 30 July 2004 (India)
Director: David Dhawan
Movie: Chor Machaaye Shor
Release date: 23 August 2002 (India)
Director: David Dhawan
Movie: Jodi No. 1
Release date: 13 April 2001 (India)
Director: David Dhawan
Movie: Biwi No. 1
Release date: 28 May 1999 (India)
Director: David Dhawan
Movie: Haseena Maan Jaayegi
Release date: 25 June 1999 (India)
Director: David Dhawan
Movie: Ghar Vali Baharwali
Release date: 12 June 1998 (India)
Director: David Dhawan
Movie: Judwaa
Release date: 7 February 1997 (India)
Director: David Dhawan
Movie: Hero No. 1
Release date: 21 February 1997 (India)
Director: David Dhawan
Movie: Coolie No. 1
Release date: 30 June 1995 (India)
Director: David Dhawan
Movies: Shola Aur Shabnam
Release date: 23 January 1992 (India)
Director: David Dhawan
