She is one of the most celebrated actors of the B-town and it seems no actress can match her spirit that Deepika Padukone sparks through her eyes and personality. There is no doubt about the fact 2018 belonged to Deepika Padukone as she garnered applauds for her role in the film Padmaavat and proved that it won’t we wrong if one calls her a blessing to the Hindi film industry. At the end of 2018, Deepika once again made heads turn as she looked exceptionally beautiful being a bride to love of her life, Ranveer Singh. The couple made one of the most adorable couples and left their fans with a moment of aww.

Deepika also made it to the Forbes’ richest Indian celebs list and was the only woman from India to get a place in the top five of the list. It is January 5 and the day which marks the birthday of the Bajirao Mastani actor. The actor has turned 33 today and it is her first birthday as a married woman. Every now and then, Deepika has been an exemplry actor, model and human being. Be it sharing her depression phase or accepting the fact that she has done a lot of hard work to achieve the place where she is today, Deepika Padukone is the name that stands for strength in the tinsel town.

Here we have compiled a small gallery that portrays the beauty, grace and passion that comes with Deepika Padukone. Here’s take a look:

