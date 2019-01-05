Deepika Padukone turns 33 today and this will be her first birthday after the wedding with Ranveer Singh. A few hours back, the diva took to her official Instagram handle to share a post conveying that she is gonna explode Internet soon with a surprise. It is also expected that her husband Ranveer will also put in full efforts to make the queen's day more special.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are counted amongst the loveliest couples who excel in exploding social media by their unexpected surprises, in the form of bombs. It has just been a month after their wedding and the newlywed leaves no chance of giving major couple goals to her fans. After going through Deepika’s various interviews and videos post-wedding, it seems that the diva is more excited and is enjoying her wedding phase with full energy.

Today is again a special day for Deepika as she turns 33 and this is her first birthday after the wedding with Ranveer Singh. This year, Deepika decided to give a major surprise to her fans on her special day. Yesterday, the diva took to her official Instagram story, to share a post informing her fans about the big surprise she is gonna give to her fans soon with a countdown.

A few days back, the adorable couple was snapped at Mumbai airport heading for their honeymoon. The venue of their honeymoon is not known yet. Both the couple were tweening in black and were looking super energetic to spend some time alone. Though there is no confirmed information about the diva’s birthday plan, it is expected that her husband Ranveer Singh will leave no stone unturned to make the day special for his wonder women.

