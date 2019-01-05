Happy birthday Deepika Padukone: Ram's Leela turns 33 today i.e. January 5! She is gorgeous, she is beautiful, she is the perfect example of the epitome of beauty, she is that special box which is full of talent. 10 times the stunning diva of Bollywood won our hearts with her stunning photos.

Happy birthday Deepika Padukone: She is gorgeous, she is beautiful, she is the perfect example of ‘Epitome of Beauty’, she is that special box which is full of talent. She is none other than, Deepika Padukone! The lady who needs no introduction. From her grand Bollywood debut to Padmavat, her fruitful journey is as serene as a star. The newly married diva who made the entire country go crazy with her stunning wedding photos, is one of the highest paid actresses of Bollywood.

The lady with a million dollar smile and beauty at its best, is also a known personality on the Internet. With over 30.4 million followers on the photo-sharing app named Instagram, Deepika Padukone is always up and set to surprise her fans with some crazy stuff. The gorgeous lady is often seen posting her stunning pictures and adorable videos on social media for her fans who simply love watching her. As the beautiful diva of B-Town turns 33 today, here are the 10 best Instagram photos of Ram’s Leela that won our hearts:

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will be seen in Vishal Bhardwaj’s Sapna Didi biopic. It is reported that the film will star Saif Ali Khan and Irrfan Khan in the lead role of Vishal Bhardwaj Pictures, KriArj Entertainment production.

