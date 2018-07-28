Actor Dhanush today turned 35 and his fans from around the world wished him with heart touching wishes and posts. Shahenshah of Bollywood Amitabh Bachan extended his wishes saying "Dear colleague, wish you success and happiness ever."

Ranjhana actor Dhanush on Saturday, July 28, will be celebrating his 35th Birthday. Dhanush’s original name is Venkatesh Prabhu Kasthuri Raja, but fans love to call him Ranjhana or Shamitaabh. Dhanush started his acting career with the Tamil cinema. Dhanush’s first movie was Thulluvadho Llamai released in 2002. Dhanush has delivered Blockbusters like Ranjhana, Shamitabh, 3 and many others.

Dhanush has spread his magic in many fields including script writing, direction, playback singing. His song “Why This Kolaveri Di” from the movie 3 was the most trending song of 2012. Dhanush is son-in-law to south superstar Rajinikanth but he never needed that big name to prove his talent.

Shahenshah of Bollywood Amitabh Bachan congratulated Dhanush on this special day through a Twitter post. Amitabh Bachchan shared a picture of the film Shamitabh and wrote, “Dear colleague, wish you success and happiness ever.”

Famous singer Anup Jalota shared birthday greetings by calling Dhanush a multi-talented star.

On his 35th birthday, Twitterati extended heart touching wish to the Bollywood actor Dhanush:

T 2880 – பிறந்தநாள் வாழ்த்துக்கள்

(Piṟantanāḷ vāḻttukkaḷ)

Happy Birthday to Dhanush , dear colleague and friend .. success and happiness ever .. pic.twitter.com/chBXvOQ5qA — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 28, 2018

Happy Birthday to Dhanush ji who is a multitalented artist of South India. A producer, film actor, playback singer, lyricist and writer. May you reach greater heights in life! @dhanushkraja pic.twitter.com/tTs0cbmnrx — Anup Jalota (@anupjalota) July 28, 2018

Happy birthday to The one & only Dhanush sir 😇🎂🎂🎂 May God always bless and be wit u ! ☀️☀️ #Midas #HappyBirthdayDhanush #HBDDhanush eagerly waiting for #VadaChennaiTeaser 😇 — Vignesh ShivN (@VigneshShivN) July 28, 2018

Wishing you a very happy birthday @dhanushkraja sir may joy be your companion everywhere you go man !#HappyBirthdayDhanush pic.twitter.com/0YKfd5A0xs — SriLankan Dhanush Fc (@SLDFC) July 28, 2018

Happy birthday to you dhanush garu pic.twitter.com/g2pfClYq6Y — Bobbygummadi (@Bobbygummadi1) July 28, 2018

Happy birthday Dhanush from Nani fans and all the best great year ahead #HappyBirthdayDhanush #HBDDhanushfromNanifans #VadaChennaiTeaser from today pic.twitter.com/SjQ7mNkThE — Fan of Natural Star Nani (@Harshaanunenu) July 28, 2018

#HappyBirthdayDhanush

Happy Birthday To our Brother Dhanush.

U are an Inspiration To millions pf Youth.

From Kamal Haasan Fans pic.twitter.com/9DAh1lGdrg — True Thinkers (@TrollMovies7) July 28, 2018

