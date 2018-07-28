Ranjhana actor Dhanush on Saturday, July 28, will be celebrating his 35th Birthday. Dhanush’s original name is Venkatesh Prabhu Kasthuri Raja, but fans love to call him Ranjhana or Shamitaabh. Dhanush started his acting career with the Tamil cinema. Dhanush’s first movie was Thulluvadho Llamai released in 2002. Dhanush has delivered Blockbusters like Ranjhana, Shamitabh, 3 and many others.

Dhanush has spread his magic in many fields including script writing, direction, playback singing. His song “Why This Kolaveri Di” from the movie 3 was the most trending song of 2012. Dhanush is son-in-law to south superstar Rajinikanth but he never needed that big name to prove his talent.

Shahenshah of Bollywood Amitabh Bachan congratulated Dhanush on this special day through a Twitter post. Amitabh Bachchan shared a picture of the film Shamitabh and wrote, “Dear colleague, wish you success and happiness ever.”   

Famous singer Anup Jalota shared birthday greetings by calling Dhanush a multi-talented star.    

On his 35th birthday, Twitterati extended heart touching wish to the Bollywood actor Dhanush:

 

 

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

 