Happy Birthday Dhanush: Actor, producer, director, writer, lyricist, screenwriter and playback singer, Dhanush is surely one allrounder! As the actor turns 35 today lets take a look at how his fans and co-stars are wishing him! The 35-year-old Venkatesh Prabhu popularly known by his stage name Dhanush or Illaya Superstar is one of the most sought after actors both in Tollywood and Bollywood industry.

From starting his career with Thulluvadho Ilamai in 2002 to singing the pop song Why this Kolaveri Di to winning the best actor award at the 58th National film Awards for his performance in Aadukalam in 2010. Dhanush in a span of seventeen years has surely reached the pinnacle of success and is still aiming to reach high at the age of 35!

Married to Rajinikanth’s daughter Aishwarya and son to Tamil film Director Kasthuri Raja, his family, and his costars have wished in the most adorable way on his 35th birthday. Taking to their official twitter handle, Hansika Motwani best known for Shaka Laka Boom Boom tweeted Happy birthday to the powerhouse of talent Dhanush, even Kichcha Sudeepa wrote Many Many Many happy returns of the day to my friend Dhanush.

Take a look at their tweets here:

Till now Dhanush who is picky chooser has worked in more than 15 films among which he has been nominated for most of his works be it Yaaradi Nee Mohini, Kuselan, 3, Raanjhanaa, Velaiilla Pattadhari, Maryan, and many more. On the work front, Dhanush who recently made his debut into Hollywood industry with The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir will be next seen in Enai Noki Paayum Thota, Asuran and Pattasu.

