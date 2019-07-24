Happy Birthday, Dhanush: Here's the advance birthday wishes to the renowned Telugu actor Dhanush. Dhanush's original name is Venkatesh Prabhu Kasthuri Raja but his fans call him Ranjhana. Here are the top 10 photos of Dhanush for his fans which will blow your mind.

Aadukalam actor Dhanush to turn 36 within the next 3 days, Dhanush is one of the renowned and unbeatable actors of Telegu cinema with his fierce acting skills and screen presence no one can beat the master. Dhanush’s original name is Venkatesh Prabhu Kasthuri Raja but his fans call him Ranjhana or Shamitaabh. Dhanush left no stone unturned to prove himself as a multi-talented actor and thus he also spread his talismanic skills in other fields including scriptwriting, direction, playback singing.

Dhanush in 2012 debuted in Tamil cinema with the film Thulluvadho Ilamai (2012) and since then the boy acquired the limelight of Telugu cinema. In 2010 the actor bagged the Best Actor award at 58th national Film Awards for his mind-boggling performance in Aadukalam. However the dapper in 2011 sang a song titled Why this Kolaveri Di, and just like a shooting star the video crossed over 100 million views on youtube. What more to say about the star.

Also Read: Judgementall Hai Kya: Kangana Ranaut encouraged writer of the film Kanika Dhillon to act in the movie

Apart from Dhanush professional life, talking about his love life Dhanush married to Aishwarya, Rajinikanth’s daughter and they are blessed with 2 sons named Yatra and Linga. No doubt the actor has perfectly balanced the professional as well as personal life like an ace. Here are the 10 top photos of Dhanush for his fans.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App