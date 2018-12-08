Born on December 8, 1935, the Bollywood's Jat Yamala Dharmendra turned 82 today. From, the most handsome of the 70s to the He-Man of the Hindi film industry, Dharmendra is known for his macho mannerism. Nowadays, looking at Dharmendra, all frail and aged it's hard to believe but as far as the anecdotes go, he was the most striking man of his time.

Born on December 8, 1935, the Bollywood’s Jat Yamala Dharmendra turned 82 today. From, the most handsome of the 70s to the He-Man of the Hindi film industry, Dharmendra is known for his macho mannerism. His charisma that got the audiences on their toes still lives through his dialogues.

It’s correctly said that heroes are known by the characters they play, and when Dharmendra in Phool Aur Pathhar (1966) first appeared and went on to act in films of varied genres-even making people laugh with films such as Chupke Chupke (1975) and Sholay (1975), his macho mannerism is what caught the audiences’ attention.

Dharmendra also spokes out of his heart and maybe that’s what resonated with the audiences of that time. It’s equally interesting to hear when Hema Malani says that the reason she married Dharmendra was because he was the most handsome man she had ever seen. Nowadays, looking at Dharmendra, all frail and aged it’s hard to believe but as far as the anecdotes go, he was the most striking man of his time.

There are many unforgettable dialogues of the legendary actor, here are a few of them:

1. “Kutte kamine … main tera khoon pee jaoonga” The iconic dialogue from Yaadon Ki Baaraat is something that has been a trademark and kind of been a trademark of Dharmendra as well.

2. Another one that still lives through the audiences is “Basanti… in kutton ke saamne mat nachna” from the legendary movie Sholay.

3. “Ek ek ko chun chun ke maaronga … chun chun ke maaronga” another one from Sholay that gives the jetters.

4. “Tum agar ek maaroge … toh hum char maarenge” It’s said the fans jumped out of their seats when he delivered this dialogue.

5. “Iss story mein emotion hai, drama hai, tragedy hai”, Sholay is one of the iconic films, and therefore the dialogues are also iconic and makes the most of the movie.

6. “When I dead, police coming … police coming, budiya going jail … in jail budiya chakki peesing, and peesing, and peesing, and peesing, and peesing.” This was one of the most hilarious of that time.

7. “Agar t-o ‘to’ hota hai to g-o ‘gu’ kyun nahin hota” This one from Pyare Mohan is still one of the best.

8. “Agar taqdeer mein maut likhi hai toh koi bacha nahi sakta … agar zindagi likhi hai toh koi mai ka laal maar nahi sakta”

