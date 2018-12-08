Sapna Choudhary photos: Haryanvi sensation's adorable photo with Bollywood's Yamla Jat Dharmendra on his 83rd birthday is a perfect gift. The stunning diva's fan page took to its account to share the picture in which Choudhary is seen twinning like a cute kid with Dharmendra in a white shirt and blue jeans.

Sapna Choudhary photos: Haryanvi sensation Sapna Choudhary is one of the sweetest personalities of Haryana. Her sexy and sultry dance moves at events, shows and movies are simply die for. Amid her busy work schedule, she is always up with some or the other surprise for her fans. Updating them about her personal and professional life, Sapna Choudhary never misses a chance to make them go crazy with her latest news. The stunning lady who is also known as the Anarkali of Haryana, has a huge fan following worldwide who not only love her but also praise her hard work.

As the lady stays quite active on social media, her fans are often seen waiting for her posts. Nevertheless, talking about the recent upload, Sapna Choudhary’s popular fan page on Instagram shared her beautiful picture with Bollywood’s superstar Dharmendra on his b83rd birthday. In all smiles, Sapna Choudhary was seen twinning like a cute kid in white shirt and blue denim with B-Town’s Yamla Jat. Captioning the post as 2 Jats in one frame, Choudhary’s photo with Dharmendra is one of the sweetest birthday wish. If you missed the post, take a look at the post which was shared by the her fan page for 47.4k followers.

On the work front, Haryanvi bombshell Sapna Choudhary will star in Haryanvi movie Chachi Ram Ram and sequel of popular song Mera Chand. Apart from that, former Bigg Boss contestant will also star in Bollywood film Dosti Ke Side Effects.

