Happy Birthday Dinesh Lal Yadav: Bhojpuri actor Dinesh Lal Yadav turns 40 today so here are some of the highest grossing movies of Dinesh Ji. He made his acting debut with Chalat Musafir Moh Liyo Re in 2006 with Kalpana Patowary but got his breakthrough in 2008 with Nirahua Rickshawala.

Happy Birthday Dinesh Lal Yadav: One of the most talented actors of Bhojpuri industry Dinesh Lal Yadav popularly known by his stage name Nirhaua has taken the internet by storm. As Nirahua turns 40 today here are some interesting facts from his early acting years. He made his acting debut with Chalat Musafir Moh Liyo Re in 2006 with Kalpana Patowary. However, in the movie, he didn’t have much of a role but he got his breakthrough in 2008 with Nirahua Rickshawala where he was the lead actor and played the role of Nirahua, that’s how he got the name Nirahua!

After back to back hit movies, he was called to Salman Khan’s controversial show Bigg Boss, after which he became a social media sensation with 300k plus followers and major fandom. Dinesh Lal Yadav is one of the many actors who has got the title Jubliee star! Some of his movies from his early years are- Pariwar (2008), Ho Gaini Deewana Tohra Pyar Me (2008), Chalani Ke Chalal Dulha (2008), Nirahuwa No. 1 (2009), Nirahua Chalal Sasural (2011), Ganga Jamuna Saraswati (2012), Nirahua Hindustani (2014).

As Dinesh Lal Yadav turns 40 today here are some of his top-grossing movies!

1. Border

Starring Dinesh Lal Yadav, Amrapali Dubey in lead roles has crossed 36 million views on YouTube.

2. Nirahua Rickshawala 2

Dinesh Lal Yadav, Amrapali Dubey starrer has crossed 36 million views on YouTube.

3. Nirahua Hindustani 2

81 million views on YouTube

4. Diler

Dinesh Lal Yadav, Akshara Singh starrer crosses 16 million views on YouTube

5. Nirahua Satal Rahe

25 million views on Youtube!

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More