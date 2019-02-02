Happy Birthday Dinesh Lal Yadav: As Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua turns 40 this year here are some of the top songs of Bhojpuri superstar. Some of the songs of NIrahua are from these movies- Nirhua Rickshawala 2, Raja Babu, Nirahua Hindustani, Sher Singh, Sher A Hindustan, among others.

Happy Birthday Dinesh Lal Yadav: Dinesh Lal Yadav is a Bhojpuri superstar who in his 13-year long career has achieved a lot. He started his acting career as a supporting actor with Chalat Musafir Moh Liyo Re where he first enacted the role of Nirahua but got his breakthrough with Nirahua Rickshawala in 2008 where he starred in a lead role opposite Bhojpuri item girl Pakhi Hedge. However, he got recognition after contesting in Salman Khan’s controversial show Bigg Boss in 2012. And since then he is a social media sensation with more than 300k plus followers on photo-sharing app Instagram.

Currently, Nirahua aka Dinesh Lal Yadav is basking in the success of his 2019 January movie- Nirahua Chalal London opposite lady love Amrapali Dubey. Talking about Amrapali recently she took to her official Instagram handle to share a cute picture with Dinesh to wish him a very happy birthday! Take a look at her adorable post for costar here:

On the work front, Dinesh Lal Yadav is currently filming for his Bhojpuri web series titled- Hero Vardiwala starring Amrapali Dubey and him in lead roles. Some of his upcoming movies from 2019 are Patna Junction, Sher A Hindustan, Nirahua Chalal London, Veer Yoddha Mahabali, Nirhua Chalal Sasural 3, and Tujhko Rakhe Ram Tujhko Allah Rakhe.

As Bhojpuri superstar, Nirahua turns 40 today here are some of his top 5 songs! Take a look:

1. Hum Haeen Piya Ji Ke Patar Tiriywa

2. Muhe Pe Atak Jata

3. Holi Mein GST Jor Ke

4. Jayeda Ye Jaan

5. Jabse Chhu Dela

