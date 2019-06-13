The Bollywood diva Disha Patani started her career in the film industry in 2015. Besides the movies, the diva has been casted in many songs. The diva continues to flood social media with her beautiful pictures and keeps her fan list growing.

Happy birthday Disha Patani: The ever so gorgeous Disha Patani is a star and we all know it from her amazing movies to her sizzling dance moves to her fit and curvaceous body, Disha Patani is an internet sensation with a massive fan following of more than 20 million followers on Instagram!

The gorgeous diva Disha Patani put her first step in the film industry in 2015 with the Telugu romantic drama film Loafer. Since then there is no looking back. She is ruling the cinema with her back to back superhits.

So on her 27th birthday here is a list of a few of her releases:

Loafer

Disha made her debut in the film industry with her 2015 Telugu film Loafer. The movie was directed by Puri Jagannadh and had Varun Tej. In the movie, she essayed her role as Mouni, who left her home to escape a forced marriage. The movie was released on December 17, 2015. To her disappointment, the movie failed at the box-office.

M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story In her next movie, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Disha was seen as Dhoni’s girlfriend Priyanka Jha who died in a car accident. The movie was released on September 30, 2016 and earned 216 crores INR at the Box office.

In 2017, Disha got four awards for the movie. The awards are as follows: BIG Zee Entertainment Awards for Most Entertaining Actor(Film)Debut-Female, Star Screen Awards for Best Female Debut, Stardust Awards for Best Acting Debut(Female) and International Indian Film Academy Awards for Best Female Debut.

Kung Fu Yoga

The actress was next cast in Jackie Chan’s Kung Fu Yoga opposite Sonu Sood. The movie earned a whopping amount of 25.42 crores USD at the box office. In the movie, she essayed her role as Asmita.

Baaghi 2

Patani next appeared in Ahmed Khan’s directional Baagi 2, sequel of 2016 movie Baagi. The movie was released on March 30, 2018 and earned an estimated amount of Rs.253,18 crore at the box office. In the movie, Disha essayed her role as Rhea’s mother, Neha.

Bharat

Disha made her recent appearance in Ali Abbas Zafar’s directional Bharat. The movie was released on June 5, 2019. Since its release, the movie continues to break the records at the box office. In the movie, Disha played as Radha.

