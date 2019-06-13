Happy Birthday, Disha Patani: Bollywood actor Disha Patani has turned a year older today. On the occasion of her birthday, Tiger Shroff has shared a special dance video on his Instagram account. Disha Patani is shooting for her upcoming film Malang on her birthday.

Ever since Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani featured in the music video Befikra, the duo has been hitting the headlines with their link up rumours. From melting hearts with their adorable chemistry in Baaghi 2, frequent dinner dates and romantic getaways, the duo has been going strong and their fans simply cannot stop adoring them. As Disha rings in her birthday today, Tiger has shared a special post for her on his official Instagram account.

In the video, the duo can be seen dancing on the beats on ‘Befikra’ and, we must admit, they look picture perfect together. Sharing the video on his Instagram account, Tiger said Happy Birthday D! and used a couple of cute emojis. In the video, Disha can be seen dressed in a lavender tank top paired with black lowers while Tiger can be seen dressed in a white t-shirt and red lowers.

Overwhelmed by the post, Disha thanked Tiger and called him Tiggy. Along with Tiger, Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja, as well as Tiger’s mom Ayesha Shroff, have also wished the Bharat actor on her Instagram account.

Take a look at Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani’s dance video here:

On the professional front, Disha Patani is making all the right buzz with her performance in Bharat. In the film, Disha is seen sharing the screen space with Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Jackie Shroff, Sunil Grover, Tabu, Nora Fatehi and many more. The film is enjoying a glorious run at the box office. After Bharat, Disha will be seen in Malang alongside Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor.

