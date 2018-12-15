Divyanka Tripathi is one of the most loved and adored celebrities of the small screen who enjoys a massive fanbase even on social media. Her dreamy love story with Vivek Dahiya hogged many headlines and their marriage gave couple goals to many fans out there. Continuing to engage fans in their dreamy romantic posts, the duo keeps on uploading photos of them together.

The favourite bahu of Indian television, Divyanka Tripathi turned 34 years old yesterday, on December 14. Born in the year 1984, the television queen is a splendid actor and dancer. Divyanka Tripathi left her Bhopal with a dream of becoming an actress. Today, she is a universal favourite! Not many of her fans know that Divyanka Tripathi made her acting debut from Doordarshan’s telefilms. Later, she bagged a role in Zee Tv’s Banoo Main Teri Dulhan and started her daily soap carrer as Vidya. Since then, she got featured in many projects but shot fame with the role of Ishita Bhalla in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

Divyanka Tripathi is one of the most loved and adored celebrities of the small screen who enjoys a massive fanbase even on social media. Her dreamy love story with Vivek Dahiya hogged many headlines and their marriage gave couple goals to many fans out there. Continuing to engage fans in their dreamy romantic posts, the duo keeps on uploading photos of them together. And on this special occasion too, Vivek Dahiya wished his ladylove in a very special way. He took to his official Instagram handle to post few adorable photos of them together. The happy couple is looking absolutely lovely in each other’s arms. Take a look!

Well, in case you noticed, Vivek had the sweetest birthday caption for wifey Divyanka Tripathi. Apparently, he was posting all this while feeding Divyanka her dinner. How romantic is that? The couple even participated in Nach Baliye’s season 8 together and rocked the show.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More