Happy birthday Dr Manmohan Singh: Bollywood actor Anupam Kher who is all set to entertain his huge fan following with the upcoming movie The Accidental Prime Minister took to his official Twitter handle to wish the former prime minister of India. The versatile actor will be seen essaying the role of Indian economist and politician in his next project that will hit the theatres on December 21, this year. In his post, Saaransh actor wished a very happy and healthy birthday. Talking about his upcoming film which is the biopic of Dr Manmohan Singh, the actor expressed his desire to have a cup of tea and a piece of cake with him if Singh ever watches his film. He even promised him that he will like Kher’s avatar in the film. The actor in the clip is seen greeting with his hands folded in the avatar of Dr Manmohan Singh.

Respected #DrManmohanSingh!! Here is wishing you a very happy and healthy birthday. May be I will get an opportunity to have a cup of tea & a piece of cake with you if you ever watch our film. I promise, you will like my portrayal. It is full of sincerity & honesty. Regards.🙏 pic.twitter.com/1w8y8CwFi1 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) September 26, 2018

