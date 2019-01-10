Happy Birthday Drashti Dhami: Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka actor turns a year older today. Many celebrity friends and fans overloaded the diva's social media platforms, wishing her good wishes on her birthday. Here is a list of photos of the hottie on her special day.

Television actor Drashti Dhami is counted among the most versatile actors of the Television industry. Today, the lovely diva turns a year older. The actor has a huge fan following and is also widely famous among her celebrity friends as well. The Internet sensation has about 1.8 million followers and never misses a chance of astonishing her fans with her sensuous photos. Recently, the diva appeared in the TV show–Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka where she was portraying the role of her girl who falls in love with her best friends’ husband.

The hardworking actor leaves no stone unturned to try herself well on screens in multiple roles. She has also featured in some hit TV shows like – Madhubala-Ek Ishq Ek Junoon and Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani. This birthday is going to be a hand full of surprises for the lovely diva. Her husband Neeraj Khemka has planned a list of the surprises for the hottie, starting from intimate lunch to dinner plans. As per reports, the diva further revealed about the varied plans and hopes she has kept for the upcoming year.

