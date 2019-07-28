Happy Birthday Dulquer Salmaan: Sonam Kapoor recently shared a still romantic photo and with that wishes her co-star Dulquer Salmaan. In the photo the too were looking great together and their fans were guessing, whether the photo is from the there upcoming film The Zoya Factor. See photos.

Happy Birthday Dulquer Salmaan: Neerja actress Sonam Kapoor breaks the internet by sharing a still romantic picture with the Malayalam Actor Dulquer Salmaan on his birthday. As the picture was posted both of their fans couldn’t stop gushing over it and filled the comment section with love comments.

In the photo both of them are looking cute together and were smiling ear to ear, we are guessing maybe the still is from their upcoming film The Zoya Factor which revolves around a cricketer and his lady luck. Sonam captioned the picture and wrote: Many many happy returns of the day @dqsalmaan! number 28 represents leadership, self-determination and independence! Guess lady luck has always been generous to him! Hope Dulquer Salmaan has a great year ahead!.

Check the post here:

By looking on the post-it seems like The Zoya Factor team came up with a great strategy to promote the film and leaves no chance to excite their fans. Speaking about the Zoya factor, the film is helmed by Abhishek Sharma and the movie is based on a novel The Zoya Factor written by Anuja Chauhan and in 2008 it was published by Harper collins.

Also Read: Judgementall Hai Kya box office collection Day 2: Kangana Ranaut, Rajkummar Rao starrer collects Rs 13.42 crore

In an interview, director Abhishek Sharma said, that Sonam and Dulquer together look fantastic, their affable nature brings out the amazing chemistry to the big screen. However, the releasing date of the film is still not confirmed but it is expected to hit the theatres in September 2019. However, fresh pairing in The Zoya Factor may fetch the young audiences to the theatres and when 2 big stars share the big screen than its mandate to create.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App