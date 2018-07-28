Tollywood actor Dulquer Salmaan turned 32 today and the birthday wishes are pouring in for the actor from all around. His fans on Twitter are wishing the actor on his birthday. Dulquer Salmaan, son of veteran superstar Mammootty was a business manager before he made his acting debut as a lead actor in 2012 with Second Show.

It has not been long since Dulquer Salmaan made his acting debut in cinema. Dulquer Salmaan, son of veteran superstar Mammootty was a business manager before he made his acting debut as a lead actor in 2012 with Second Show. After making his fans go crazy with his acting skills and charm, he became a known face of Tollywood. Till now, he has been a part of several Malayalam and Tamil films and has never missed a chance to woo the audience with his acting skills. He has gotten the charm, looks, acting skills and everything else that you need to have to become a successful actor.

Dulquer garnered a crowd of fans after he appeared in the A-class movies starting from Martin Prakkat’s Charlie, Mani Ratnam’s OK Kanmani and Ustad Hotel. Also, the actor will soon be making his Bollywood debut with Karwaan that also starrs Mithila Palkar and Irrfan Khan in the lead roles. Besides this, he will also be seen in the movie Zoya factor, based on Anuja Chauhan’s novel of the same name. In the movie, he will be seen acting opposite to Sonam Kapoor, helmed by Abhishek Sharma and produced by Fox Star Studios.

As the actor turned 32 today, the birthday wishes are pouring in for the actor from all around. Here we have compiled a few birthday wishes that have been made by the fans to the ace actor on Twitter:

Many many happy returns of the day to the young dashing hero #DulquerSalman pic.twitter.com/AlpXWrHRST — Filmfever (@Filmfever2014) July 28, 2018

The actor is married to Amal Sufiya and was blessed with a baby girl, Maryam Ameerah Salmaan on May 5, 2017. He got married to Amal who is an architect on December 22, 2011. Ever since the actor made the acting debut he has emerged as a natural actor with remarkable acting skills. The actor has received a thumbs up from the critics as well as the audiences for all the movies he has been a part of for last six years.

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Huma Qureshi: 10 photos that prove the diva is all for body positivity

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More