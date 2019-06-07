Happy Birthday Ekta Kapoor: Ekta Kapoor is among the most hardworking woman who gave entirely a different concept to the Television industry. For her phenomenal work, the producer has also received many awards. Here is the reason why she is the queen of Television:

Happy Birthday Ekta Kapoor: TV czarina Ekta Kapoor, who is counted amongst the most hardworking directors of the industry, turns a year older today. This birthday will be a special one as the producer will be celebrating it with her son Ravie. Ekta Kapoor was the only women who entered the small screen industry and changed the entire concept of Television. Ekta commenced with her career as a TV producer when she was young and in a small time span, the director earned the title of queen of the industry.

Ekta Kapoor initially began with horror show Mano Ya Na Mani in the year 1995 and then launched a series of hit shows like Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki, Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kasautii Zindagii Kay and many others. With interesting storylines, popular characters filled with the essence of drama made her rule over the Television industry.

The hardworking actor has recently launched the reboot of Kasautii Zindagii Kay featuring Erica Fernandez, Parth Samthaan and Hina Khan. The show is currently high on TRP charts and the diva has again proved that even after years, she still remain the queen of the small screen industry. On the occasion of her birthday, here is a small rundown at her popular TV shows:

1- Hum Paanch:

Hum Paanch Hai became the all-time hit show of the ’90s and was majorly loved by fans. The show featured Vidya Balan, Rakhe London, Ashok Saraf and Vandana Pathak which made the show the perfect family show.

2- Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi:

The show featured Smriti Irani, who has currently turned politician and was among the favourite list of her fans. The story of the show narrated that of a bahu, who loves to keep her laws united by solving the daily drama. The show was well appreciated by fans as well as critics and also conquered number 1st position at that time.

3-Bade Acche Lagte Hai

Romantic series Bade Ache Lagte Hai became one of the most loved daily soaps which featured Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar in lead roles. The best thing about the entire series was the hot chemistry between the couple which ran for 3 successful years.

4-Naagin:

After drama and romance, the best thing which Ekta Kapoor masters at is horror and supernatural powers. In 2015, the hardworking diva came up with a fantasy series Naagin which featured Arjun Bijlani, Adaa Khan and Mouni Roy in lead roles. The show became the high rated shows of the year.

