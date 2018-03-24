Murder actor popularly known as the serial kisser of Bollywood turn 39! Emraan Hashmi has given us a tremendous number of hits, from Shanghai, The Dirty Picture, Azhar, Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai to Murder, Crook, The Train, Awarapan, Once upon a time in Mumbai, Raaz, Hamari Adhuri Kahani and many more. The actor made his acting debut from the film Footpath in 2003. Although the crime thriller was moderate at the box office but his the actor came to limelight in 2004 with the movie Murder.
Born and raised in Mumbai, the handsome father of a son is also the cousin of stunning actresses Pooja and Alia Bhatt. Emraan Hashmi has various numbers of projects coming his way but currently, the actor is working on Captain Nawab which is likely to release in 2018. He will also be seen in Cheat India that will hit the floors in 2019. He will also star in the fourth instalment of the movie Murder, Murder4 will be directed by Vikram Bhatt.
Bheege Hont Tere
Artist: Kunal Ganjawala
Movie: Murder
Released: 2004
Aadat
Artist: Atif Aslam
Movie: Kalyug
Released: 2004
Agar tum mil jao
Artist: Shreya Ghoshal
Movie: Zeher
Released: 2005
Tu Hi Shab Hai
Artist: KK
Movie: Gangster
Released: 2006
Ya Ali
Artists: Zubeen Garg, Himesh Reshammiya
Movie: Gangster
Released: 2006
Woh Lamhe
Director: Mohit Suri
Music director: Pritam Chakraborty, Roop Kumar Rathod, Jawad Ahmad, Raju Singh
Released: 29 September 2006
Beete Lamhe
Artist: KK
Movie: The Train
Released: 2007
Zara Sa
Artist: KK
Movie: Jannat
Released: 2008
Maahi
Artist: Toshi Sabri
Movie: Raaz: The Mystery Continues
Released: 2008
Tum mile
Initial release: 13 November 2009 (United Kingdom)
Director: Kunal Deshmukh
Music director: Pritam Chakraborty, Raju Singh
Challa
Artists: Babbu Maan, Suzanne D’Mello
Movie: Crook
Released: 2010
Ishq Sufiyana
Artists: Kamal Khan, Kamaal Khan
Movie: The Dirty Picture
Released: 2011