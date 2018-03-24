Born and raised in Mumbai, Murder actor popularly known as the serial kisser of Bollywood turn 39! The actor is working on Captain Nawab which is likely to release in 2018 and will also be seen in the fourth instalment of Murder. From Raaz, Hamari Adhuri Kahani, murder to Crook, Shanghai, The Dirty Picture, Azhar, Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai, the actor has a bag full super hits. Take a look at the best songs of Emraan Hashmi!

Murder actor popularly known as the serial kisser of Bollywood turn 39! Emraan Hashmi has given us a tremendous number of hits, from Shanghai, The Dirty Picture, Azhar, Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai to Murder, Crook, The Train, Awarapan, Once upon a time in Mumbai, Raaz, Hamari Adhuri Kahani and many more. The actor made his acting debut from the film Footpath in 2003. Although the crime thriller was moderate at the box office but his the actor came to limelight in 2004 with the movie Murder.

Born and raised in Mumbai, the handsome father of a son is also the cousin of stunning actresses Pooja and Alia Bhatt. Emraan Hashmi has various numbers of projects coming his way but currently, the actor is working on Captain Nawab which is likely to release in 2018. He will also be seen in Cheat India that will hit the floors in 2019. He will also star in the fourth instalment of the movie Murder, Murder4 will be directed by Vikram Bhatt.

Bheege Hont Tere

Artist: Kunal Ganjawala

Movie: Murder

Released: 2004

Aadat

Artist: Atif Aslam

Movie: Kalyug

Released: 2004

Agar tum mil jao

Artist: Shreya Ghoshal

Movie: Zeher

Released: 2005

Tu Hi Shab Hai

Artist: KK

Movie: Gangster

Released: 2006

Ya Ali

Artists: Zubeen Garg, Himesh Reshammiya

Movie: Gangster

Released: 2006

Woh Lamhe

Director: Mohit Suri

Music director: Pritam Chakraborty, Roop Kumar Rathod, Jawad Ahmad, Raju Singh

Released: 29 September 2006

Beete Lamhe

Artist: KK

Movie: The Train

Released: 2007

Zara Sa

Artist: KK

Movie: Jannat

Released: 2008

Maahi

Artist: Toshi Sabri

Movie: Raaz: The Mystery Continues

Released: 2008

Tum mile

Initial release: 13 November 2009 (United Kingdom)

Director: Kunal Deshmukh

Music director: Pritam Chakraborty, Raju Singh

Challa

Artists: Babbu Maan, Suzanne D’Mello

Movie: Crook

Released: 2010

Ishq Sufiyana

Artists: Kamal Khan, Kamaal Khan

Movie: The Dirty Picture

Released: 2011

