Bollywood star Emraan Hashmi turns 40 today. Emraan is counted amongst the versatile actors of the industry and proves himself well in every role he plays on-screen. The actor is best known for his superhit films like Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, Hamari Adhuri Kahani, Azhar, Raaz Reboot, Jannat 2 and many more. Here a list of sexy songs of the actor:

Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi, who was last seen in Why Cheat India, is best known for his phenomenal acting skills and has turned a year older today. The 40-year-old actor has done major intense and bold roles in the film and leaves no chance of quenching the thirst of his fans. The actor last appeared on the screens with his movie Why Cheat India. The crime drama film couldn’t do wonders at the box office and also failed to impress the fans as well as the critics with its storyline. Emraan commenced his career in the role of assistant director in the year 2002 in the movie Raaz before trying his hands in acting. He entered the league of leading actor in the film Murder in the year 2004. Post to which he appeared in a series of films like Zeher and Aashiq Banaya Aaapne.

The year 2008 became the turning point in the life of the actor when he appeared in the crime drama film Jannat. His role was well appreciated and gained more recognition after he appeared in the movie Raaz: The Mystery Continues in the year 2009. Post to which he gave a series of hit films like The Dirty Picture with Vidya Balan in 2011, Murder 2, Dil Toh Baccha Hia Ji and Jannat 2. All these roles fetched him various nomination like Best Supporting Actor and he also took to home many awards. Not only this, his fans started noticing him and his talent other than his hot scenes, that was associated with him.

Talking about his personal life, Emraan got married to Parveen Shahani in Islamic wedding style in the year 2006. After spending more than 6 years in a relationship finally, the couple got married and the lovely couple also has a son, Ayaan Hashmi. In 2014, reports revealed that Emraan’s son Ayaan got diagnosed with the first stage of Cancer. Emraan is a passionate person and also very sensitive when it comes to his family.

Emraan also wrote a book on his son Ayaan, when he was suffering from the disease. The book narrates the feeling or the odd experience of the parents, who come to know that their kids are suffering from such diseases. He further narrated in that book that how Parents should keep calm and bravely fight in such situations with their kids. On his birthday, here are some top songs of the actor.

