Happy Birthday Erica Fernandes: Television actor Erica Fernandes is among the most followed actors of the industry. Starting from her on-screen presence to her social media clicks, the actor leaves no chance of creating a buzz with her trendy attires. Today, the actor is celebrating her 25th birthday and seems that the actor has planned her birthday in advance. A few hours back, the hottie shared on her Instagram story that she is in currently in Massoorie with her costar Parth Samthaan and has already begun with her birthday celebrations. Some days back, Erica was enjoying a pool party with her costars Pooja Banerjee and Hina Khan and all the hotties sizzled the Internet with their bikini photos and underwater pics.

Currently, Erica is featuring in Ekta Kapoor’s show Kasaautii Zindagi Kay and has conquered many hearts with her role of Prerna. The show features Parth Samthaan in Anurag’s role and Hina Khan in Komolika’s role. Erica Fernandes has a huge fan base and leaves no stone unturned to impress them with her phenomenal acting skills.

Erica commenced with her career in modelling in 2010 by appearing in various Pageants. She further added on to her acting career in the year 2013 with a Tamil film Ainthu Ainthu Ainthu in the role of Manjari. The allrounder has till now appeared in Kannada, Tamil, Hindi and Telugu films and is currently dazzling well on small screens.

Erica first appeared in daily soap Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi as Dr Sonakshi Bose with Shaheer Sheikh and Supriya Pilgaonkar. Erica received a lot of praises for her role in the daily soap and further continued her successful run and got an opportunity to feature in Ekta Kapoor’s show.

The hardworking actor misses no opportunity to conquer her fans’ heart and for her outstanding roles, she has also got many awards like Female Actor of the year for Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi from Gold Awards and has recently won Best Actor Female for her current show as well.

Have a look at some gorgeous photos of the diva:

