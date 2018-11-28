Happy Birthday Esha Gupta: As Esha Gupta turns a year older today, i.e November 28, here is a look at the diva's hot and sultry photos that are absolutely jaw-dropping. Esha Gupta made her acting debut with Bollywood film Jannat 2 opposite Emraan Hashmi and has starred in films like Raaz 3D, Humshakals, Baby, Paltan and many more. However, it is Esha Gupta's sensuous and seductive photos that take social media by storm every now and then.

When it comes to soaring temperatures with her breathtaking on-screen presence and bold and sultry photos on social media, who can do it better than Bollywood actor Esha Gupta?! Be it setting the screens on fire with her seductive bikini photos to hot and happening gym and party looks, Esha Gupta is a trendsetter and there is no denying that.

Ever since her Bollywood debut in Jannat 2 opposite Emraan Hashmi, Esha has managed to hog headlines with her sensuous avatar and continues to do so. Post Jannat 2, Esha Gupta has charmed the audience in films like Raaz 3D, Humshakals, Baby, Rustom, Badshaaho, Commando 2 and Paltan. With this, the diva has also made her presence felt in the Tollywood film industry with films Veedevadu and Yaar Ivan.

Despite her inability to join the top ranks of female Bollywood actors, Esha Gupta has emerged as one of the hottest and most desirable actors in the Indian Film Industry and continues to deliver her best performances in films after films. Because of Esha Gupta’s oomph factor, the diva has registered her name in TOI’s most desirable women list of 2012, 13 and 14 and FHM’s world’s sexiest 100 Women.

One look at her official Instagram account and one can gauge Esha Gupta’s massive popularity and undeniable cham. Every time the stunner shares photos from her latest photoshoot, it goes viral in no time taking social media by storm and making hearts skip a beat.

Have a look at Esha Gupta’s hot and sexy photos:

