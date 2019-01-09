Happy Birthday, Farhan Akhtar: On the occasion of Farhan Akhtar's 45th birthday, Shibani Dandekar has shared a heartfelt post on Instagram. Sharing an adorable photo of the duo, Shibani called Farhan her sweet grumps and wished her a very happy birthday. On the professional front, Farhan is producing Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt-starrer Gully Boy that is scheduled to hit the screens on February 14.

Bollywood actor, filmmaker, and singer Farhan Akhtar and model Shibani Dandekar have become the talk of the town, all thanks to their hush-hush romance. As the actor rings in her 45th birthday today, i.e January 9, Shibani has taken to her official Instagram account to share an adorable photo of the duo that screams volumes about their close bond.

Posting a sun-kissed photo of the duo in which Farhan can be seen flaunting his tattoo, Shibani called him her sweet grumps and wished her a very Happy birthday. Shared just a few minutes ago, the photo is going viral like wildfire and taking social media by storm. Looking at the duo, one can state that they are undoubtedly one of the most good-looking couples of Bollywood.

With this, speculations are rife that Farhan and Shibani are next in line to tie the knot in the new year. A source close to an entertainment portal revealed that since Farhan and Shibani are quite serious about their relationship and the latter shares a good rapport with Farhan’s kids, the duo is planning to take the next step in their relationship. Workwise, Farhan is producing his sister Zoya Akhtar’s upcoming film Gully Boy starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. The trailer of the film will be released today.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More