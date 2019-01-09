Happy birthday Farhan Akhtar: Bollywood actor, director, producer, singer and scriptwriter, Farhan Akhtar is undoubtedly the most multi-talented Bollywood personality and his amazing work in films as an actor, singer or director is the proof! The powerhouse of talent turns a year older today and we wish to keep watching him do great work in films both as an actor and a director.

Farhan Akhtar, in the span of almost 20 years has directed great films like Dil Chahta Hai, Lakshya, Don, Don 2, among others and has done a phenomenal work as an actor in films like Karthik Calling Karthik, Rock On, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Dil Dhadakne Do, wazir, among others. Farhan Akhtar is also a great singer and has given his soulful voice to chartbusters like Socha Ha, Tum Ho Toh, Bawla Sa Sapna, among a few others.

On his special day, fans must watch these five great films by Farhan Akhtar.

