"I believe in celebrating life. If at all anybody cares to think of me after my death -- my children, for instance -- they should remember me as someone who intended to do good as often as he could," the Umrao Jaan actor was once quoted saying. Belonging to a good family, Farooque Shaikh used to work in theatres before entering the film industry.

Born in Gujarat, the legendary actor Farooque Shaikh started his career with Gram Hawa in 1973. From Garam Hawa (1973), Noorie (1979), Chashme Buddoor (1981), Umrao Jaan (1981), Ek Baar Chale Aao (1983), Salma (1985), Gharwali Baharwali (1988) to Mohabbat (1997) Accident on Hill Road (2009), Lahore (2009), for 4 decades the actor was thoroughly loved by his fans. Farooque Shaikh was also rewarded with National Award for Best Actor in a Supporting for the 2010 movie Lahore.

Once the Tum Ko Dekha Toh Yeh Khayaal Aya host, Farooque Shaikh was quoted saying,”I would rather not be remembered. Everyone comes into and goes from this world. I have no great desire to be remembered after I am gone. I believe in celebrating life. If at all anybody cares to think of me after my death — my children, for instance — they should remember me as someone who intended to do good as often as he could.” Although the actors untimely death due to heart attack in dubai was one of the most shocking news for the film fraternity, he still lives in our heart and his movie Umrao Jaan still is a part of one of the best bollywood movies.

Noorie

Release date: 11 May 1979 (India)

Director: Manmohan Krishna

Production company: Yash Raj Films

Chashme Buddoor

Release date: 30 April 1981 (India)

Director: Sai Paranjpye

Music director: Raj Kamal

Umrao Jaan

Release date: 1981 (India)

Director: Muzaffar Ali

Hindi: उमराव जान

Music director: Mohammed Zahur Khayyam, Akhlaq Mohammed Khan

Biwi Ho To Aisi

Release date: 22 August 1988 (India)

Director: J.K. Bihari

Box office: 19.25 crores INR (Adjusted Net)

Producer: Suresh Bhagat

Katha

Director: Sai Paranjpye

Music director: Raj Kamal

Awards: National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi

