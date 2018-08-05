Happy Birthday Genelia D'Souza: On the occasion of Genelia D'Souza's 31st birthday, Riteish Deshmukh extended his heartfelt wishes to his best friend and ladylove and wished her a happy birthday. In his tweet, Riteish added that a lot of surprises wait for her before the day ends.

Santosh Subramaniam and winning hearts with her stint in Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na opposite Imran Khan, Genelia D’Souza rules over many hearts despite being away from the Indian Film Industry for a really long time. Along with her stint in Indian Film Industry, Genelia made headlines with her picture-perfect chemistry with her co-star Riteish Deshmukh, with whom she had starred in films like Masti, Tujhe Meri Kasam and Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya.

Soon after the release of Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya in 2012, the duo tied the knot in the same year. On the occasion of her birthday and friendship day, Riteish shared 2 cute photos of her best friend turned wife on his Twitter handle. In his post, Riteish extended his heartfelt wishes to his bestest friend, his strength, his Baiko a very happy birthday and added that a lot of surprises await for her before the day ends. Expressing his love for Genelia, Riteish added that she does not need to remind him on her every birthday that she is way younger than him.

Check out his birthday post for Genelia D’Souza here:

Serendipity: Friendship Day meets Birthday. Wishing my bestest friend, my strength, my lifeline, my Baiko a very Happy Birthday. Loads of surprises in store before the day ends. Love U @geneliad ! & yes every b’day U don’t need to remind me that you are wayyyyyy younger than me! pic.twitter.com/tV2HekSqwn — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) August 5, 2018

Along with Riteish, Celebrities like Siddharth and Preity Zinta among many others showered their wishes on the Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na. Preity Zinta on Twitter wished a very happy birthday to the sweetest, nicest and cutest girl while Siddharth, who rose to fame with Rang De Basanti, extended his birthday wishes and stated that she deserves all the most special things in the world. He added that he cannot wait to see his family again.

Happy Birthday @geneliad All the most special things in the world only for you my wonderful friend. Miss you and can't wait to see the family again! — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) August 5, 2018

