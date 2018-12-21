Happy Birthday Govinda: Bollywood actor Govinda has turned a year older today on December 21. From playing a double role in multiple films to making everyone laugh out loud with his comic timing, the actor has ruled the cinema screens 1990s onwards and has carved a space for himself not only in Bollywood but also in the heart of fans. On the occasion of his birthday, here is a list of his top 10 films.

Govind Arun Ahuja, or popularly known as Govinda, is that star of Bollywood who made the 1990s the best time of Bollywood industry. During the 90s, when any movie was announced with the lead role of Govinda, it was easy to guess that audience will witness something that will make them laugh till the end of the movie. A star who taught the world about, how the lead role can be comic and heroic at the same time.

The actor took the Bollywood industry with a storm with his splendid and all around performances in many movies. The combination of filmmaker David Dhawan and Govinda was considered as the hit machine of that time. Today on his 55th birthday, we present you the top 10 movies of Govinda which made Bollywood industry and the fans to stand on their toes and clap for his skills.

• Shola aur Shabnam [1992]

Today’s generation remembers Govinda as the biggest comic star but he had proved his skills in the serious roles in the starting of his career. In the movie Shola aur Shabnam, Govinda played a lover who fights with everyone who comes between him and his lover Divya Bharti. There is also a sequence between Govinda and Divya in the movie where his serious dialogue delivery made people come up with endless applaud.

• Coolie No. 1 [1995]

This movie is considered to be the one where audience was amazed by the comic timing of Govinda and accepted the fact that this hero will rule their hearts for a long time. In the movie, the actor plays a coolie and a rich businessman at the same time. His comic timing with Kadar khan gave the audience their treat of endless laughs.

• Khuddar [1994]

The movie again took the star towards a serious role where he played a serious and selfless police officer. This performance took all his dedication and proved his versatility among all. Few scenes of the movie took his acting skills to a whole new level where he was supposed to carry the shoes of the villain Shakti Kapoor.

• Hero No. 1 [1997]

This again was a masterpiece by Dhawan-Govinda duo where the actor again plays the two contrary roles in the movie. In the starting, he plays the role of a spoiled brat who is living a luxurious life but later turns to a servant and works in the house of his lady love in order to win the heart of her family members.

• Sajan Chale Sasural [1996]

This film made Govinda perform various shades of a character. In the starting of the movie, he is shown as a budding singer in his village and later he becomes the big music star. In the process, he is married to two women (Karishma and Tabu) which makes his life a comic tragedy. His skill of switching from comedy to tragedy is noteworthy in the movie.

• Deewana Mastana [1997]

This movie had put the acting skills of the star to the test as he was supposed to play a character that had the psychological issues. He played the character with ease and made the audience laugh like usual. The highlight of the movie was also when he confronts Anil Kapoor and both of them stand in a battle to win the love of Juhi Chawla.

• Dulhe Raja [1998]

Dulhe Raja was one of those rare successes in the bag of Govinda that was a comedy but not directed by David Dhawan. This time, it was Harmesh Malhotra who did the job of direction. In the movie, the actor is shown playing the role of a dhaba owner who refuses to give his land to a hotel owner (Kader Khan) to expand his hotel. In the process, he falls in love with the daughter of Kader Khan, which is played by Raveena Tandon. The highlight of the movie is a scene where Govinda offers a job to Kader Khan in his dhaba.

• Haseena Maan Jayegi [1999]

In this movie, Govinda again raised the bar with his acting skills as he played two characters in the movie and both were totally contradictory to each other. On one hand, he had to play the role of an aged personality and on the other, he plays the role of a young man. The movie itself is a proof of how perfectly he delivered his performance and did justice to both the characters.

• Joru ka Ghulam [2000]

Any movie was declared as a hit if it had the combination of Govinda, Kader khan and Johnny Lever. In this movie, Govinda played a conman who falls in love with the daughter of Kader Khan i.e. Raveena Tondon but is also given the responsibility of getting the other three daughters also married. The highlight of the movie were the songs where the dance of Govinda impressed the masses at a large scale.

• Aunty No.1 [1998]

In this movie Govinda played the role of a woman which was very difficult but played by the talented actor with sheer perfection. In the movie Govinda falls in love with Sandhya (Raveena Tondon) despite being poor later when the couple starts dating Govinda’s friends in the movie ask for a favour in which he had to become a woman. In the process, Kader Khan and Saeed Jaffrey falls in love with that woman which create a humorous plot.

