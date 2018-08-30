Happy birthday Guru Randhawa: Punjabi sensation Gursharanjot Singh Randhawa urf Guru Randhawa turns 27 today! From Lahore to Ban Ja Rani, Suit and High Rated Gabru, Randhawa is one of the most viewed Indian singers on YouTube. With his melodious voice, our Punjabi Munda has already won millions of hearts.

Take a look at 10 best songs of Bollywood town’s High Rated Gabru:

Song: Patola

Artist: Guru Randhawa

Featured artist: Bohemia

Movie: Blackmail

Released: 2018

Song: Lahore

Artist: Guru Randhawa

Album: Kultural Inkursions

Released: 2018

Song: Nachle Na

Artists: Guru Randhawa, Neeti Mohan

Movie: Dil Juunglee

Released: 2018

Song: High Rated Gabru

Artist: Guru Randhawa

Movie: Nawabzaade

Released: 2017

Song: Ban Ja Rani

Artist: Guru Randhawa

Movie: Tumhari Sulu

Released: 2017

Song: Suit

Artist: Guru Randhawa

Featured artist: Arjun

Movie: Hindi Medium

Released: 2017

Song: Fashion

Artist: Guru Randhawa

Released: 2016

Song: Yaar Mod Do

Artist: Guru Randhawa

Released: 2016

Song: Outfit

Artists: Guru Randhawa, Ikka Singh

Released: 2015

Song: Khat

Artist: Guru Randhawa

Featured artist: Ikka Singh

Released: 2015

