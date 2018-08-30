Punjabi sensation Gursharanjot Singh Randhawa urf Guru Randhawa turns 27 today! From Lahore to Ban Ja Rani, Suit and High Rated Gabru, Randhawa is one of the most viewed Indian singers on YouTube. With his melodious voice, our Punjabi Munda has already won millions of hearts. The songwriter made his Bollywood debut with Irrfan Khan’s Hindi Medium movie. His one of the superhit song Suit was specially recreated for the movie that also starred Pakistani actor Saba Qamar. He has even worked with Dirty Picture actor Vidya Balan for Tumhari Sulu. Not just once, Randhawa collaborated with Irrfan Khan for Blackmail movie. Blessed with good looks, the singer was a part of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s Dabangg reloaded tour.
Take a look at 10 best songs of Bollywood town’s High Rated Gabru:
Song: Patola
Artist: Guru Randhawa
Featured artist: Bohemia
Movie: Blackmail
Released: 2018
Song: Lahore
Artist: Guru Randhawa
Album: Kultural Inkursions
Released: 2018
Song: Nachle Na
Artists: Guru Randhawa, Neeti Mohan
Movie: Dil Juunglee
Released: 2018
Song: High Rated Gabru
Artist: Guru Randhawa
Movie: Nawabzaade
Released: 2017
Song: Ban Ja Rani
Artist: Guru Randhawa
Movie: Tumhari Sulu
Released: 2017
Song: Suit
Artist: Guru Randhawa
Featured artist: Arjun
Movie: Hindi Medium
Released: 2017
Song: Fashion
Artist: Guru Randhawa
Released: 2016
Song: Yaar Mod Do
Artist: Guru Randhawa
Released: 2016
Song: Outfit
Artists: Guru Randhawa, Ikka Singh
Released: 2015
Song: Khat
Artist: Guru Randhawa
Featured artist: Ikka Singh
Released: 2015
