Happy birthday Hansika Motwani: As the actress turns a year older today, take a look at some of her best movies. From starring in Koi MIl Gaya to Allu Arjun starrer Desamuduru, top four movies of Shaka Laka Boom Boom actor Hansika Motwani.

Happy birthday Hansika Motwani: From starting her career as a child artiste in Koi Mil Gaya and Shaka Laka Boom Boom to now being one of the most sought after actresses of Telugu cinema, Hansika Motwani has surely made a name for herself. As the actress turns a year older today lets take a look at some of her best movies. Born to Pradeep Motwani and Mona Motwani, Hansika has been born and brought up in Mumbai.

She started her career with a popular child series Shaka Laka Boom Boom and later acted in Indian serial Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand for which she was honored with favorite child award at the Star Parivaar Awards. She made her lead actress debut at the age of 16 with Puri Jagannadh’s Telugu action drama movie Desamuduru with Allu Arjun for which she bagged Filmfare Award for Best female debut south and then made her Bollywood debut in the next year with Himesh Reshammiya in Aap Kaa Suroor.

As social media trends with wishes from her fans on her 28th birthday, let’s see how the diva rose from a child artiste to a leading actor. In a short span of time, Hansika Motwani has worked with all the A-Listers of the film industry be it working with Hrithik Roshan in Koi Mil Gaya to starring with Allu Arjun in Desamuduru, let’s take a look at top five movies of the star here:

1. Koi Mil Gaya

The first franchise of Rakesh Roshan’s Krrish world. Hansika Motwani was seen as a child artist and played the role of Priya.

2. Desamuduru

The debut film of the actress, Hansika plays the role of Sannyasin named Vaishali. The movie was the highest-grossing film of the year 2007.

3. Singham 2

From the plot to her performance, the movie was one of the highest-grossing films of that ear. The lead actresses of the movie were Anushka Shetty and Hansika Motwani.

4. Villain

Her debut Malayam film with Mohanlal, Manju Warrier. She plays the character of Dr. Shreya.

