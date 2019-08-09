Happy Birthday Hansika Motwani: Tamil actor Hansika Motwani turns 28 today. On her special day have a look at her stunning Instagram pictures which will make you drool. The actor started her career from TV show Shaka Laka Boom Boom.

Happy Birthday Hansika Motwani: Tamil actor Hansika Motwani turned a year older today. She started her career from TV series Shaka Laka Boom Boom and has come a long way in the entertainment industry. The actor has done films not only in Tamil but Telugu and Hindi as well. She got famous from the TV show and Bollywood film Koi Mil Gaya.

Hansika has won many hearts by giving extraordinary performances from her childhood. She was featured opposite Allu Arjun at the age of 16 in Telugu film Desamuduru. The gorgeous actor never fails to disappoint her fans as she keeps them up to date. The social media sensation has 3 million followers on Instagram. The actor totally nails her outfit carrying them off pretty well. From casual wear to ethnic wear, Hansika knows how to slay in every avatar.

On the work front, Hansika has done any movies irrespective of the language barrier. The actor knows how to be versatile and perform well in every role assigned to her. She was last seen in a Tamil movie called 100 and has sighed many projects for the future. She will be seen in Maha, Partner, Tenali Ramkrishna and Untitled Kalyaan project. The actor has also won many awards for her acting skills.

On her 28th Birthday, we’ve got you 10 best photos of Hansika from her Instagram. Have a look.

