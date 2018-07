Happy birthday Himesh Reshammiya! The music composer, producer, actor, Indian playback singer and songwriter was born on July 23 in Bhavnagar, Gujarat to a Gujarati music composer Vipin Reshammiya and Madhu Reshammiya. Ashiq Banaya Aapne singer Himesh Reshammiya got hitched to television beauty Sonia Kapoor in May 2018. Take a look at 12 best songs of Jhalak Dikhla Ja singer.

Himesh Reshammiya turns 45 today, July 23! An Indian playback singer, songwriter, music composer, producer, actor and film distributor Himesh Reshammiya started his Bollywood career in 2006 for Aashiq Banaya Aapne. The singer turned story writer made his acting debut in Bollywood with Aap Kaa Surroor in 2007. From Aashiq Banaya Aapne to Lagi Lagi, Mohabbat Ke, Tere Sang Ishq, Ishq Kiya Kiya, Allah Kare, Dil Diya, Teri Yaad Bichake Sota, Aafreen Tera Chehra, Chakna Chakna, Dil Lagaayenge, Good Boy Bad Boy, Assalam Vaalekum, Ek Haseena Thi, Reshammiya is a Star Screen Award, IIFA Award, Zee Cine Award, Filmfare Award and the Filmfare Award for Best Male Playback Singer awardee. Born and brought up in Bhavnagar, Gujarat to a Gujarati music composer Vipin Reshammiya and Madhu, Reshammiya recently got hitched to Sonia Kapoor, a television actor who has worked in Kaisa Ye Pyar Hai, Jugni Chali Jalandhar, Yes Boss and Remix.

Take a look at the 12 best songs of Himesh Reshammiya:

Aashiq Banaya Aapne

Artists: Himesh Reshammiya, Shreya Ghoshal

Movie: Aashiq Banaya Aapne

Released: 2005

Aap Ki Kashish

Artists: Himesh Reshammiya, Ahir

Movie: Aashiq Banaya Aapne

Released: 2005

Jhalak Dikhla Ja

Artist: Himesh Reshammiya

Movie: Aksar

Released: 2006

Tera Mera Milna

Artist: Himesh Reshammiya

Movie: Aap Kaa Surroor

Released: 2006

Dil Diya Hai

Artists: Himesh Reshammiya, Himani Kapoor

Movie: Dil Diya Hai

Released: 2006

Wada Tennu

Artist: Himesh Reshammiya

Movie: Aap Kaa Surroor

Released: 2006

Mujhko Yaad Sataye Teri

Artist: Himesh Reshammiya

Movie: Phir Hera Pheri

Released: 2006

Yahi Hota Pyaar

Artists: Himesh Reshammiya, Sunidhi Chauhan

Movie: Namastey London

Released: 2007

Viraaniya

Artist: Himesh Reshammiya

Movie: Namastey London

Released: 2007

Hari Om Hari Om

Artist: Himesh Reshammiya

Movie: Karzzzz

Released: 2008

Hookah Bar

Artists: Himesh Reshammiya, Vinit Singh, Aman Trikha

Movie: Khiladi 786

Released: 2012

Teri Yaad

Artist: Himesh Reshammiya

Movie: Teraa Surroor

Released: 2015

