Bollywood actor, singer and music composer turned 45 today. On his birthday, Twitterati congratulated Tera Saroor singer and the extended heart touching wishes. HR has delivered Ashique Banaya Apne, Jhalak Dikhlaja, Tera Suroor, Naam Hai Tera Tera, Rafta Rahta, Mai Jahan Rahoon, Chalao Na Naina Se Baan and several hit songs in his career.

Twitterati wish Himesh Reshammiya on his 45th birthday

All time hit singer and music composer Himesh Reshammiya turned 45 on Monday. Himesh Reshammiya commonly known as HR has produced several hit songs like Ashique Banaya Apne, Jhalak Dikhlaja, Tera Suroor, Naam Hai Tera Tera, Rafta Rahta, Mai Jahan Rahoon and Chalao Na Naina Se Baan, Zara Jhoom Jhoom and several other hit songs. The master of rock, pop and Indian classical music started his career in 1998 and breaking the records with his quality music.

Himesh Reshammiya was born in Mahuva village of Gujarat’s Bhavnagar on the same day in 1973 and has delivered more than 700 songs and ruling out Bollywood from last 20 years. On Himesh Reshammiya’s 45th birthday, Twitterati wished singer with heart touching posts.

Here’s how tweeple wished singer Himesh Reshammiya on his 45th birthday:

Wishing one of my Fvrt Musicians #HimeshReshammiya a Very Happy bday…. Who can Forget 2003-2008… those 5 years Himesh Ruled Hindi Cinema….. My Fvrt song

"Dard Se Yu Mulaqat hogi" from Red…. — Rohit Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) July 23, 2018

Happy Birthday to the legend #HimeshReshammiya — Madhan Gandhinathan (@madhan_g) July 23, 2018

Happiesttttt Birthday Rockstar #HimeshReshammiya ⭐🎉🎁🎊🎈🎂 May God bless u with happiness, success & long life 😍😍😍😍Hv a wonderful year ahead 😘😍😘 pic.twitter.com/xNRjOP6ARS — Salman Khan❤SIKANDER (@inshaammu) July 23, 2018

Off to Tokyo for a concert… Love you all! Thanks for all your love and support😊 #HimeshReshammiya pic.twitter.com/7GM0l9ZzNV — Himesh Reshammiya Online (@HimeshOnline) July 21, 2018

Happy Birthday Himesh

India's One & Only Musical Hit Machine #HimeshReshammiya Tu Bichadan Keh Di Hai @HRMusikLimited pic.twitter.com/XQj0NJa3ov — 💕LN KaVarBhyankar (@LN_ADAvidity) July 22, 2018

Extremely excited to present the promo of my new show #LoveMeIndia airing soon on @AndTVOfficial .#StayTuned for more details and give this promo some love 💖@GuruOfficial #himeshreshammiya#nehabhasin pic.twitter.com/yuTcyAWr62 — Neha Bhasin (@nehabhasin4u) July 20, 2018

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More