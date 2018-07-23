All time hit singer and music composer Himesh Reshammiya turned 45 on Monday. Himesh Reshammiya commonly known as HR has produced several hit songs like Ashique Banaya Apne, Jhalak Dikhlaja, Tera Suroor, Naam Hai Tera Tera, Rafta Rahta, Mai Jahan Rahoon and Chalao Na Naina Se Baan, Zara Jhoom Jhoom and several other hit songs. The master of rock, pop and Indian classical music started his career in 1998 and breaking the records with his quality music.

Himesh Reshammiya was born in Mahuva village of Gujarat’s Bhavnagar on the same day in 1973 and has delivered more than 700 songs and ruling out Bollywood from last 20 years. On Himesh Reshammiya’s 45th birthday, Twitterati wished singer with heart touching posts.

Here’s how tweeple wished singer Himesh Reshammiya on his 45th birthday:

