Born on March 15, Honey Singh is known for his best Indi-pop songs. Be it Lakk 28 Kudi Da or Dheere Dheere which featured Hrithik Roshan and Sonam Kapoor. Born and bought up in Hoshiarpur, Punjab, the singer turned actor studied music at the Trinity School in the United Kingdom. Having a huge fan following with his songs being the life of all pubs soon disappeared and was absent for 18 months which was not only shocking but difficult to accept that Singh was diagnosed with bipolar disorder by his fans.
The Hindi and Punjabi singer released his first Punjabi album International Villager on 11 November 2011. The singer turned producer came to limelight after his debut in Bollywood movie Shakal Pe Mat Ja. Singh is one of the highest paid musical artistes in Bollywood. He made his acting debut with the Punjabi film Mirza – The Untold Story. Although it was just a cameo role, he was awarded the best male debut from PTC Punjabi Film Award. He has also worked in Tu Mera 22 Main Tera 22, The Xpose, and Zorawar.
List of 10 best songs of Yo Yo Honey Singh:
Song: Angreji Beat
Artist: Yo Yo Honey Singh
Featured artist: Gippy Grewal
Movie: Cocktail
Released: 2011
Song: Brown Rang
Artist: Yo Yo Honey Singh
Album: International Villager
Released: 2011
Song: Sunny Sunny
Artists: Yo Yo Honey Singh, Neha Kakkar
Movie: Yaariyan
Released: 2013
Song: Blue Eyes
Artist: Yo Yo Honey Singh
Released: 2013
Song: Lungi Dance
Artist: Yo Yo Honey Singh
Movie: Chennai Express
Released: 2013
Song: Desi Kalakaar
Artist: Yo Yo Honey Singh
Album: Desi Kalakaar
Released: 2014
Song: Love Dose
Artist: Yo Yo Honey Singh
Album: Desi Kalakaar
Released: 2014
Song: Chaar Botal Vodka
Artist: Yo Yo Honey Singh
Movie: Ragini MMS 2
Released: 2014
Song: Birthday Bash
Artists: Yo Yo Honey Singh, Alfaaz
Movie: Dilliwali Zaalim Girlfriend
Released: 2015
Song: Superman
Artist: Yo Yo Honey Singh
Movie: Zorawar
Released: 2016
Song: Superman

Artist: Yo Yo Honey Singh

Movie: Zorawar

Released: 2016