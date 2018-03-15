Happy birthday Honey Singh! the singer turned actor and producer is thoroughly loved by all. From Lungi Dance to Angreji Beat, the fusion he does has a spark. The actor who is not only famous in Punjabi cinema and music industry but also in Bollywood fraternity. The actor has always been surrounded by controversies and fake news but managed to keep his stand on the list of highest paid musical artistes in Bollywood.

Born on March 15, Honey Singh is known for his best Indi-pop songs. Be it Lakk 28 Kudi Da or Dheere Dheere which featured Hrithik Roshan and Sonam Kapoor. Born and bought up in Hoshiarpur, Punjab, the singer turned actor studied music at the Trinity School in the United Kingdom. Having a huge fan following with his songs being the life of all pubs soon disappeared and was absent for 18 months which was not only shocking but difficult to accept that Singh was diagnosed with bipolar disorder by his fans.

The Hindi and Punjabi singer released his first Punjabi album International Villager on 11 November 2011. The singer turned producer came to limelight after his debut in Bollywood movie Shakal Pe Mat Ja. Singh is one of the highest paid musical artistes in Bollywood. He made his acting debut with the Punjabi film Mirza – The Untold Story. Although it was just a cameo role, he was awarded the best male debut from PTC Punjabi Film Award. He has also worked in Tu Mera 22 Main Tera 22, The Xpose, and Zorawar.

List of 10 best songs of Yo Yo Honey Singh:

Song: Angreji Beat

Artist: Yo Yo Honey Singh

Featured artist: Gippy Grewal

Movie: Cocktail

Released: 2011

Song: Brown Rang

Artist: Yo Yo Honey Singh

Album: International Villager

Released: 2011

Song: Sunny Sunny

Artists: Yo Yo Honey Singh, Neha Kakkar

Movie: Yaariyan

Released: 2013

Song: Blue Eyes

Artist: Yo Yo Honey Singh

Released: 2013

Song: Lungi Dance

Artist: Yo Yo Honey Singh

Movie: Chennai Express

Released: 2013

Song: Desi Kalakaar

Artist: Yo Yo Honey Singh

Album: Desi Kalakaar

Released: 2014

Song: Love Dose

Artist: Yo Yo Honey Singh

Album: Desi Kalakaar

Released: 2014

Song: Chaar Botal Vodka

Artist: Yo Yo Honey Singh

Movie: Ragini MMS 2

Released: 2014

Song: Birthday Bash

Artists: Yo Yo Honey Singh, Alfaaz

Movie: Dilliwali Zaalim Girlfriend

Released: 2015

Song: Superman

Artist: Yo Yo Honey Singh

Movie: Zorawar

Released: 2016

