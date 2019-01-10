Happy birthday Hrithik Roshan: Bollywood Greek God, Hrithik Roshan who made his acting debut with Kaho Na Pyaar Hai, turns 45 today i.e. January 10. The star who was last seen in Mohenjo Daro, is all set to make his powerpack comeback with Super 30 in which he will be seen essaying the role of Anand Kumar, a mathematician.

Apart from his charming looks, sexy body and phenomenal dance moves, what makes Hrithik Roshan different from others is his versatility as an actor

Happy birthday Hrithik Roshan: Bollywood is definitely blessed with one of the most good looking men. He is just not handsome but a perfect example of Greek God. The star who made his debut with a blockbuster Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai starring Ameesha Patel, is none other than Hrithik Roshan. The man behind beautiful eyes, amazing acting skills and simply an ideal dancer, Hrithik Roshan turns 45 today i.e. January 10! He has won millions of hearts with his killer looks and amazing performances in Bollywood films like Mujhse Dosti Karoge, Na Tum Jaano Na Hum, Dhoom, Koi Mil Gaya, Krrish and Zindagi Naa Milegi Dobara.

The handsome man who knows how to rule the film industry with his looks has proved that the honour of being called a Greek God is not an easy thing. From his breathtaking selfies to work out videos, the man with over 14.4 million followers on social media is a total Internet heartthrob. Hrithik Roshan who was last seen in Mohenjo Daro is all set to entertain his huge fan following with the upcoming movie Super 30. Roshan will be seen essaying the role of Anand Kumar, a mathematician who is known for his Super 30 programme that he began in Patna, Bihar in 2002.

In the meanwhile, take a look at the 5 best photos of Bollywood’s Greek God:

