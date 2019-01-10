Happy Birthday Hrithik Roshan: Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan has turned a year older today on January 10. On the occasion of his birthday, his ex-wife Sussanne Khan has shared a heartfelt post on her Instagram account. Sharing a series of adorable photos on her official Instagram account, Sussanne wished Hrithik a very happy birthday and called him the best dad in the world.

Distance makes the heart grow fonder. The line stands true for Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan. Despite ending their 13-year-old marital union, the duo continues to look out for each other and stand by each other like a rock. On the occassion of Hrithik’s birthday, Sussanne has shared a heartfelt wish for him and it is beyond adorable. Posting a series of photos on official Instagram account, the diva wished a very happy birthday to her BFF and called him the best dad in the world.

In the series of photos, Hrithik and Sussanne can be seen posing for a picture-perfect selfie followed by adorable family photos with their two kids Hreehan and Hridaan. Posted before the clock strikes 12, the birthday post has crossed 1 lakh likes on Instagram.

On the professional front, Hrithik Roshan was last seen in the film Kaabil opposite Yami Gautam. Released in 2017, the film was a sleeper hit at the box office. Post Kaabil, the actor will be seen in the upcoming film Super 30 that is scheduled to release on January 25. Looking at the latest developments, the film is likely to get postponed.

