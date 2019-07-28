Happy Birthday Huma Qureshi: Bollywood actor Huma Qureshi has turned a year older today. She is shooting for her upcoming Netflix film Army Of The Dead in the US on her birthday.

Happy Birthday Huma Qureshi: With her strong performances in films like Gangs Of Wasseypur, Jolly LLB 2, Kaala and now Leila, Bollywood actor Huma Qureshi has defied several notions on her own terms. Refusing to fit into an ideal standard of beauty, the actor is bold and beautiful, emerging as a body positivity influencer in India. As she turns a year older today, i.e June 28, social media is abuzz with wishes for the actor.

On being asked about her birthday plans for this year, Huma told a news portal that she will be on the sets of Zack Snyder’s upcoming film Army Of The Dead. This is also the first time that she will be away from her family on her birthday because they always ensure that all of them are together for birthdays and other special events. Her brother Saqib Saleem is shooting for 83 in UK so he is busy there.

Huma added that her parents are planning to visit her but that will be next month so it is very difficult for her. She will miss them a lot but she is glad to work on her birthday.

Take a glimpse at 10 stunning photos of Huma Qureshi:

Workwise, Huma Qureshi made her acting debut with Gangs Of Wasseypur and later won accolades for her performances in D-Day, Ek Thi Daayan, Dedh Ishqiya and Badlapur. She recently impressed everyone with her strong performance in Netflix’s original Leila. She will be next seen in Army Of The Dead co-starring Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Ana de la Reguera and many more, which is slated to steam on Netflix.

