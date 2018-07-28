Happy Birthday Huma Qureshi: Bollywood diva Huma Qureshi, who was recently seen in Rajinikanth-starrer Kaala, is celebrating her 32nd birthday today on July 28. On the occasion of her birthday, let's reflect on how the diva slammed body shamers and proved that she is all for body positivity.

From opting for not-so-conventional films like Gangs of Wasseypur, Jolly LLB 2 and Kaala to speaking out against idealistic body standards that dominate the entertainment industry, Huma Qureshi has carved out her own path. Be it slamming the body shamers with her cover shoot on a leading fashion magazine to proving that she is here to stay and make a name for herself without any godfather is truly admirable. As the diva turns 32 today on July 28, here’s reflecting how the diva is all for body positivity and as an inspiration for many young girls out there.

Speaking to a leading daily about the same during the promotions of Jolly LBB 2, in which she starred along with Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi, Huma said that she feels that a lot of designers make clothes for young men, not women. Stating that the clothes that they make are so petite, Huma questioned who wears those clothes.

Reinstating her argument, Huma said that it is a very wrong idea to categorising someone as beautiful on that basis. She added that we should all celebrate uniqueness and respect and appreciate individuality. She further questioned that why is it important to fit in a particular box.

On the magazine cover, Huma could be seen posing along with a mannequin that read that she does not owe anyone perfection as it is her body and her rules. Workwise, Huma Qureshi was recently seen in South Superstar Rajinikanth-starrer Kaala which was a moderate hit the box office.

Check out 10 photos that prove Huma Qureshi is all for body positivity:

