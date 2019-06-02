The maestro of Madras, ‘Isaignani’ Ilaiyaraaja who had given music in 1000 films, 700 songs and numerous concerts across the world, Also he was honoured a gold medial in classical guitar from the Trinity College of Music (London) in 1993. The greatest music composer has turned 76 on June 2, 2019.

‘Isaignani’ Ilaiyaraaja is one of the greatest music composer ever who had given music in 1000 films, just two years ago. He is considered as the maestro of film music in South India. Apart from Music composer, Ilaiyaraaja is also a singer, instrumentalist, orchestrator, conductor-arranger and a lyricist.

The maestro of Madras was awarded the Padma Vibushan for his achievement in the field of music and movies. Though he deserved this recognition much earlier, Ilaiyaraaja gracefully accepted the same. Several leading personalities from the film industry are greeting Ilayaraja and paying tribute to him on his special day.

Dear Maestro Ilayaraja, thank u fr composing quality music fr 1000 movies n inspiring us. May u do many more. Best wishes fm all of us @ KM — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) February 27, 2016

Birthday wishes to Music Maestro, Ilaiyaraja. May God bless him with a life full of health and happiness. — M Venkaiah Naidu (@MVenkaiahNaidu) June 2, 2017

In the career span of over four decades, He had composed music in more than 1000 movies, 700 songs and numerous concerts across the world,Also he was honoured a gold medial in classical guitar from the Trinity College of Music (London) in 1993,Not only this he became the first Asian to compose a full symphony performed by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra in London’s Walthamstow Town Hall. He even was bagged five National Film Awards so far.

Many of us don’t know this but AR Rehman started his career as an assistant to Ilayaraja. The finest music composer from the south in this era had turned 76 on Sunday. Let’s take a look of some of his greatest songs

He is famous for Hindi music tracks and mainly for the song in Sadma, Ae Zindagi Galey Laga Le, which later was used for Shah Rukh Khan’s Dear Zindagi.

One of his famous peppy songs includes ‘Chilakamma Chitikeyanga’ from the film ‘Dalapathi’ (1991) is still favourite among the masses.

Sande Poddu Megham is perhaps the first Holi song in the Indian cinema. The peppy song featured the spirit of Holi with everyone. The song has been penned down by Vennelakanti, and the song was an instant blockbuster. Ilayaraja stole the thunder with his lively music and energetic rhythm in the song.

His other hit Hindi songs include the following:

His list of top breathtaking composition is incomplete without the Thenpandi Cheemaiyile song from the award-winning film Nayagan.

