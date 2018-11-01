Ileana D'cruz who gave an excellent performance in Rustom, turned a year older today. Celebrating her 31st birthday on November 1, 2018, Ileana continues to leave her fans breathless with her stunning looks. With her stunning and sizzling photos on Instagram, the diva enjoys a massive fanbase of 9Million. Here are some of the breath-taking stills from her gallery that will make this day even more special.

Ileana D’cruz swayed fans with her last performance in Ajay Devgan starrer Raid. The diva who slays it with her gorgeous face and the curvy body has turned a year older today. Ileana was born in a Goan Catholic family and no wonder why she is such a beachy boo. Raised partially in Mumbai and partially in Goa, the diva came on to become one of the sexiest actors in the industry.

She started her career with modelling and photo shoots. Ileana got exposure and was noticed when she featured for advertisements like Electrolux, Emami Talc and Fair & Lovely. After this, she started getting offers to work in movies and made her debut form the Telegu movie Devadasu (2006), directed by Y. V. S. Chowdhary. The move became a grand success and the massive collection was ₹140 million.

This proved to be a great opportunity for her as it even bagged her with the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debutant. Ileana has worked for many regional film industries and also paved her way into Bollywood. She made her grand debut with Anurag Basu’s Barfi. This movie was a solid evidence of why she was considered a superstar in the Telegu film industry. She also bagged the Filmfare Best Female Debut Award for her incredible performance in Barfi.

