Happy Birthday Imtiaz Ali: Filmmaker, writer and producer Imtiaz Ali turns a year older today. On his birthday, Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan has shared a picture with the director. Currently, both the director and actor are gearing up for the release of their upcoming film Love Aaj Kal 2.

Happy Birthday Imtiaz Ali: Bollywood star Sara Ali Khan is among the most talented divas of the industry, who leaves no chance of creating a buzz with her phenomenal acting. Though Sara is just two films old, with her talent and skill, the actor has successfully conquered the heart of her fans. Recently, the actor has penned down a heartfelt note for Imtiaz Ali on his birthday. Sara shared a picture on her Instagram story with the filmmaker and captioned it adorably wishing the director on his birthday.

The multi-talented personality is an allrounder as he has always proved himself in writing as well as in his films. Not many people know, the director has also tried himself in acting and appeared in Anurag Kashyap’s drama film Black Friday.

Imitiaz Ali initially commenced with his career by directing Television series and writing. That time he directed shows like Naina, Kurukshetra and Imtehaan. In the year 2005, he made his directorial debut with the film Socha Na Tha, which unfortunately failed to perform well at the box office.

Imtiaz Ali garnered limelight and also won many awards for his first commercially successful film Jab We Met in the year 2007 which featured Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor. After which, he continued with the same trend by making films like Love Aaj Kal and Rockstar.

Ali also founded his production company–Window Seat Films, which released its first film Highway which features Randeep Hooda and Ali Bhatt. His next produced project was Tamasha which garnered positive reviews from the audience as well as fans.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App